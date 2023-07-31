A dean of a medical college in Tamil Nadu was suspended after a video showing him accepting a bribe surfaced on social media. Meenakshi Sundaram, dean of Theni Medical College, was suspended after allegations surfaced that the dean had demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs 20 lakh from a canteen contractor over provision of drinking water connections. The allegation came to light after a video surfaced on social media showing the contractor offering stacks of cash to the dean seeking immediate provisioning of a water connection.

"Please provide water connections to all four canteens that are running inside the premises of the Theni Medical College and Hospital. We are unable to run the canteen. You had demanded 10 lakh rupees; I have already given you 6 lakh. I have brought the remaining 4 lakh. Please take it," the person identified as canteen contractor Mariswamy is heard saying in the video that went viral on social media.

All bribe allegations completely false, says dean

After the video surfaced, the dean summarily denied all allegations against him. Speaking to Republic, Dr. Meenakshi Sundaram said, "All these bribe allegations are completely false. I have not taken money from anyone. From the day I took charge, I understood that these canteens inside the premises are not functioning properly and are violating the rules."

"I found out that they have installed a submersible motor and are stealing the water. In fact, I had directed the contractor to meet the Residence Medical officer to sort this out. But he opposed it. Therefore, I took disciplinary action against them".

"If the contractor's allegations are true why did he not move to the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption and file a complaint against me. This video was just to take revenge on me that they have come up with such a morphed video to damage my name and reputation. There is absolutely no truth in this," he added.

Inquiry ordered

Tamil Nadu public health department minister Ma Subramanian ordered a temporary suspension of the dean. According to an official statement released by the department, the minister has ordered an inquiry through the district health joint director.