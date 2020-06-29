Tamil Nadu Medical Panel Rules Out 'total Lockdown In State' As Chennai's Lockdown Ends

As Maharashtra extends its existing lockdown due to Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Tamil Nadu's medical expert committee, on Monday, has ruled out a total lockdown across the state in spite of rising numbers. The government has been basing all its decisions on the medical panel's recommendations. The current lockdown in Chennai and several other districts is set to end on Tuesday and the government is scheduled to announce the way forward.

Tamil Nadu medical panel rules out complete lockdown

"No need to impose lockdown everywhere. Areas of vulnerability should be identified and they should be closed. Public transport has increased the cases, so it should be controlled is what we've told. Public gatherings should not be allowed," said the ICMR state advisor.

Chennai & three districts go under lockdown

With Chennai contributing over 75% of the state's cases, the Tamil Nadu government clamped in view of a continuing surge in virus cases in Chennai and in nearby districts. Of the 3,940 cases reported on Sunday, Chennai accounted for 1,992 with the state tally rising to 82,275 cases and 1079 deaths. The Tamil Nadu government has also put total lockdown in certain parts of the Madurai district from June 24 to June 30 which include - Madurai corporation limits, Paravai town panchayat and rural blocks of Madura East, Madurai West, and Thirupparankundram.

Amid the lockdown, only essential services are allowed unlike the relaxations available previously and the restrictions made a comeback in view of a continuing surge in virus cases in the city and its peripheral districts. Only some cargo trucks and vehicles related to essential services were seen and shops selling vegetables and essential commodities are allowed to be open ensuring implementation of norms including social distancing and hygiene. Drones were also being used to sensitize the public about the need to stay indoors and follow norms apart from monitoring purposes.

Chennai's Koyembedu crisis

The major reason for the surge in Chennai was due to the Koyembedu cluster. The market has reported the highest number of cases and reportedly affected other areas outside Chennai like Ariyalur, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Tiruvallur, and Kancheepuram. Following more than 300 cases reported from the Koyembedu market cluster, the market was shifted to Thirumazhisai. Over 11 lakh samples have been tested for the virus in the state till date.

