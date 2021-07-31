Tamil Nadu Police To Get B'day & Anniversary Holiday, Compensation For Work On Weekly Offs

On July 30, Tamil Nadu DGP C. Sylendra Babu, with immediate effect announced a weekly off for all the police personnel. The new system for days off will also allow the police personnel to take leave on their birthday and wedding anniversaries. C Sylendra Babu was recently appointed as the new Director-General of Police (DGP) of Tamil Nadu succeeding JK Tripathy.

Sylendra Babu suggested to his subordinate officers that they implement the weekly off system and go away on birthdays and wedding ceremony anniversary celebrations without fail. The mandatory weekly off is aimed to assist the staff with their well being and mental health. The announcement mentioned that the person may choose the spend the entire day with their family if they so wish to. The Tamil Nadu Police put up a post on Twitter with the notice and captioned it as, "One day off per week for the guards .. DGP order. #TNPolice".

If they work during their weekly off, they’re entitled to get compensation funds for his or her further responsibility. Many retired cops have appreciated this choice in the matter. The notice about the new off system translated to, “Overtime duty allowance should be paid to that person who are on duty on the rest day, skipping their weekly off”.

Tamil Nadu DGP gets praised by Chief Minister MK Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, made a speech on the passing out parade of the 86 deputy superintendents of police (DSP) on the Tamil Nadu Police Academy (TNPA) in Oonamancherry close to Vandalur. This was held on July 29, Thursday. The Chief Minister appreciated DGP Sylendra Babu in his speech. He said that the newly assumed police chief Sylendra Babu is setting an example for all the police personnel. He added that Babu joined the police force at Gobichettipalayam in 1987 as an assistant superintendent of police and has now reached the top position, which he acclaimed through his dedication and conviction.

