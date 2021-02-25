Tamil Nadu Raises Govt Employees' Retirement Age To 60; 9-11th Grade Students Passed

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK)-led Tamil Nadu government on Thursday announced that the retirement age of all government employees including local government bodies, teachers and PSU workers has been increased by a year from 59 to 60. The announcement has been made in the legislative assembly during the budget session. Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami informed the assembly that all the government employees who were to retire on May 31, 2021, will be included in this new retirement age.

Tamil Nadu govt raises retirement age

Last year, the Palaniswami-led government had increased the retirement age of all government employees, including public limited companies by a year from 58 to 59 years. The government did not list any particular reason for the increase in the age of government employees but this came amid reports that it has been facing a shortage in the number of personnel available in the fight against coronavirus. According to the state government's data, if the retirement age had continued to be 58, near 20% of the total government employees would retire in around three years. Hence, the teachers and other government employees announced a protest in May 2020. However, the Palaniswami government took immediate action on it and increased the retirement age.

Retirement age increased again

In view of a similar issue, the TN government decided to increase the retirement age this year as well. Also, Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi asserted that the students appearing for classes 9th, 10th and 11th will be declared all pass due to the pandemic situation in the state throughout the year. The students were also given relief from mandatory written examinations in view of the coronavirus pandemic. The decision comes before elections are to be held in the state in just a few weeks time.

