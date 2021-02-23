EPS, CT Ravi At Crossroads Over AIADMK's Move To Withdraw Cases On Protestors In TN

BJP National General Secretary CT Ravi urged Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswamy to not withdraw cases against those who were involved in criminal activities or conspiracies, citing that it would set a wrong precedent. CT Ravi's remarks come days after TN CM EPS vowed to withdraw cases on those who participated in protests related to Jallikattu, CAA, and more ahead of the Assembly polls. As per reports, the BJP leader noted that while withdrawing cases against civilians was the norm, doing a similar thing with those involved in crimes was unacceptable.

READ | Tamil Nadu Govt Withdraws 308 Cases Against 26,460 People From 2017 Jallikattu Protests

On Saturday, EPS had issued an order to withdraw 308 cases registered against 26,460 people in connection with the Jallikattu protests in 2017. Similarly, the EPS government has also withdrawn cases against anti-CAA protestors, COVID lockdown violators, and Kudankulam nuclear power plant protestors. As per sources, BJP's Tamil Nadu in-charge CT Ravi responded to the actions of the EPS government, categorically stating that the matter had not been discussed with them and that BJP's stance was always towards national interest.

READ | In TN, CM EPS Vows To Withdraw Cases Against Anti-CAA Protesters, COVID Lockdown Violators

EPS orders withdrawal of cases on protestors

CM Edappadi Palaniswamy on Friday promised to withdraw cases lodged on participants in the anti-CAA protests in the state. Addressing a rally at Kadayanallur in Thenkasi on Friday, CM EPS vowed to withdraw all cases registered on individuals who had participated in protests against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) along with taking back the cases on those who flouted COVID-19 lockdown guidelines. As per reports, an estimated 10 lakh cases are expected to be withdrawn if the AIADMK fulfils its promise.

Further, the AIADMK leader also announced that the government would consider withdrawing cases on persons who participated in Kudankulam against the setting up of a nuclear plant and that it would be done under the purview of the law. Earlier on Thursday, CM Edappadi took a dig at DMK supremo Stalin, pointing out to him that the CM post wasn't a commodity that could be purchased. Further, the AIADMK leader claimed that he rose to power in politics having come from a rural background while alleging that Stalin used his father's stature to come to power.

READ | Tamil Nadu CM Releases Industrial Policy 2021; Assures 20 Lakh Jobs, 10 Lakh Cr Investment

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021

The two warring factions in AIADMK - of Deputy CM O Pannerselvam (OPS) and CM E Palaniswamy (EPS), reconciled after the party named incumbent E Palaniswamy as its CM candidate and O Panneerselvam as the chief of the 11-member steering committee. With AIADMK announcing it will continue its national alliance with BJP, the saffron party is yet to officially announce its state-level alliance. Meanwhile, ex-CM Karunanidhi's successor - DMK chief MK Stalin eyes his maiden CM term as DMK cannot afford to lose a third straight Assembly election after sweeping the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls with 38 seats.

READ | Madras HC Bats For Liquor Prohibition In Tamil Nadu To 'wipe Out Tears Of Women, Children'