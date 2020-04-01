Tamil Nadu Reports 110 Markaz Attendees COVID-19 Positive; Govt Isolates All 1103

In a massive development, Tamil Nadu on Wednesday has reported 110 new cases taking the state's Coronavirus (COVID-19) tally to 234. Sources report that all new cases were related to Delhi's Nizamuddin Markaz case. Moreover, the Tamil Nadu government has admitted all 1103 members who have returned after attending the event in isolation wards and the government health department has expressed gratitude to those attendees who admitted themselves voluntarily.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia has informed that in a 36-hour operation all 2361 occupants in the mosque have been evacuated of which 617 have been hospitalised and others have been quarantined, with the entire building being sanitised. The Delhi Crime Branch which has booked the Markaz chief Maulana Saad for violating lockdown is currently searching for him by raiding possible hideouts. Currently, 23 cases from Jammu and Kashmir, 20 from Telangana, 17 from Andhra Pradesh, 9 cases from Andaman, 2 cases from Puducherry, 1 from Assam etc have tested positive and have been confirmed as attendees of the event.

What is the Nizamuddin COVID-19 scare?

On Monday, sources reported that a religious programme was organised at Tablighi Jamaat's headquarters Markaz Nizamuddin mosque between 13-15 March which had over 3400 attendees from Malaysia, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia and Kyrgyzstan and from several states in India. After attending the meeting, prior to the nationwide lockdown, 1500 of these attendees returned to several parts of the country, possibly spreading the COVID-19 virus. The mosque has claimed that while they were letting small groups of attendees leave from the venue prior to the Janta Curfew, several were stuck in the area – which has now been entirely quarantined – owing to the nationwide lockdown.

Attendees contact tracing on

Ministry of Home Affairs informed that 1746 individuals were staying in Delhi's Nizamuddin Markaz as of March 21 - 216 foreigners, 1530 Indians - all have been quarantined or hospitalised. Apart from these individuals, MHA stated that 2137 persons have been identified in different states. Most stated have quarantined the attendees tracked by them and are contact tracing the others. The highest number of attendees were from Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, and Uttar Pradesh. Other states like Gujarat, Goa, Kerala, Punjab, etc too are tracing and quarantining attendees.

