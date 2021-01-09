Centre Creates 'Know Your Constitution' Campaign Framework For Schools, Colleges

On Friday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that the Centre would soon hold a campaign 'Know your Constitution' in schools, colleges, and universities across the country. Birla was addressing an event organised by the Uttarakhand Panchayati raj department on the subject 'Panchayati Raj System - Empowering Decentralised Democracy'.

"The 'Know Your Constitution' campaign would be held in schools, colleges, and universities of the country for which the framework has been created. It was somewhat delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but now when the pandemic is getting under control, it would soon be commenced," the Lok Sabha Speaker said.

READ | TMC Files Plea Seeking Sunil Mondal's Disqualification From Lok Sabha, Cites BJP Induction

The Lok Sabha Speaker added that most of the people know about the rights given by the Constitution, but not the duties. This initiative by the government will explain the significance of the duties and help create awareness among the youth on the various aspects of the Constitution.

READ | Lok Sabha Speaker Demands Probe Into Karnataka Council Dy Chairman SL Dharme Gowda's Death

Om Birla on Panchayati Raj System

The Speaker also highlighted the importance of the Panchayati raj system and said it exists in our country since Vedic times.

"The smooth transition of power through 17 general elections and over 300 Assembly elections is our strength. The democracy from gram panchayat to parliament has been getting strengthened. Mahatma Gandhi rightly said that the soul of India resides in the villages," Birla added.

READ | 'One Nation One Election' Need Of Country: BJP General Secretary Bhupender Yadav

He further said, soon in Delhi, an event will be held for the chairman of Zila panchayats, municipal corporation and a municipal council in order to strengthen the Panchayati raj system. It would make the elected public representatives more accountable towards the public which will make the democratic process stronger.

लोकतंत्र को सफल बनाने की अहम आवश्यकताओं में एक पंचायत राज व्यवस्था का सशक्तिकरण भी है। पंच-सरपंच लोकतांत्रिक मूल्यों और सिद्धांतों को समझें और उन्हें आत्मसात कर पंचायत के कार्यों में आमजन की अधिक से अधिक सहभागिता सुनिश्चित करें, यही पंचायत राज व्यवस्था की सफलता का आधार है। pic.twitter.com/yVsUzNvNRj — Om Birla (@ombirlakota) January 8, 2021

READ | Tirupati By-poll Result To Favour BJP Just As Dubbaka, GHMC Elections: Telangana BJP Chief

(With ANI Inputs)