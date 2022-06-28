Tamil Nadu Sees 1,484 New Coronavirus Cases

Tamil Nadu posted 1,484 new Coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking the State tally to 34,71,289. The toll continued to remain at 38,026, as no fatalities were reported today also.

The total recoveries increased to 34,24,293 till date and it includes 736 people who were discharged after treatment in the last 24 hours, according a bulletin from the State health department here.

Five passengers including 2 from the USA and 1 each from Fiji, Qatar and Assam who returned to Tamil Nadu were among the 1,484 who were infected.

The active cases in State rose to 8,970 from 8,222 a day ago. Among those who tested positive today were 815 men and 669 women, the bulletin said.

Chennai continues to account for the maximum infections at 632, followed by Chengalpattu with 239 cases while Coimbatore saw 70 new infections.

Among those infected in Chennai are 11 students at the Madras Medical College here. They have been isolated and are being treated.

