Tamil Nadu's DMK Govt To Construct 2.21 Acre Karunanidhi Memorial At Marina Beach

Nearly two months after MK Stalin's announcement, the Tamil Nadu Government on Monday issued the official order for the construction of former CM and DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi's memorial. As per the order of the Government, the memorial will be constructed in an area of 2.21 acres at the Marina beach and will portray his life, work and achievements. The government has asked the authorities to initiate the work on the memorial, submit the report and ensure that there are no legal discrepancies in the process.

"As a mark of respect for revered Tamil community leader Dr Kalaignar, the government, after consideration, hereby orders the construction of 'Muthamizh Arignar' Kalaignar's memorial on a landscape of 2.21 acres in Anna memorial premises, with pictures portraying his great work, achievements and ideology, in order for people and the future generations to learn about him," the order of the TN Government read.

Stalin announces memorial for Karunanidhi

After assuming the post of the Chief Minister, his son MK Stalin made an announcement under Rule 110 in the State Assembly that a Rs 39 crore memorial will be constructed for Karunanidhi. In the assembly, Stalin hailed the late leader as the "sculptor of a modern Tamil Nadu". Stalin remarked that Karunanidhi was a 'multi-faceted personality' and said that no one in the past or the future would be able to attain such heights. His decision was welcomed by Opposition parties including AIADMK coordinator and deputy leader of the opposition, O Panneerselvam who dubbed it as a 'historic decision'. The structure will be built next to the memorials of former chief ministers MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa.

'Kalaignar' had joined politics in Tamil Nadu in early 1938, and was elected to the Tamil Nadu assembly in 1957. He became the Chief Minister of the state in 1969, after the demise of DMK leader CN Annadurai Karunanidhi. The political stalwart breathed his last on August 7, 2018, at the age of 94 after a period of prolonged illness.