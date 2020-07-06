Rajasthan: Targeted Spraying Of Chemicals In Jaisalmer As Bell Helicopter Fights Locusts

Chemical spraying of targeted areas through the use of a Bell helicopter in the area of Jaisalmer district in Rajasthan took place on June 4. According to reports, the helicopter was also checking the damage done to crops by the recent locust attack. Starting from April 11 to July 3, these operations have been conducted on areas spanning roughly 135,207 hectares in the states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana by Locust Circle Offices (LCOs).

Trying to get rid of the locust menace

The Union Agriculture Ministry has also stated that “In the intervening night of 3rd and 4th July 2020, control operations were carried out at 25 places in six districts viz. Jaisalmer, Barmer, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Nagaur, and Dausa of Rajasthan State and two places in Jhansi district of Uttar Pradesh by LCOs.

The Ministry of Agriculture has also reported that there were no reports of crop losses in the States of Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhatisgarh, Bihar and Haryana but some district of Rajasthan have reposted some minor crop loss.

The Press release by the ministry stated: "Presently 60 control teams with spray vehicles are deputed /deployed in the State of Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh more than 200 Central Government personnel are engaged in locust control operations.". These states have recently been swarmed by immature pink locusts and adult yellow locusts.

Drones provided by five companies have also been deployed in an effort to control the locusts by spraying in inaccessible areas like trees. The Ministry of Civil Aviation has also given special permission for these drones to be used overnight in anti-locust operations.

Experts believe that the swarms migrated will all return back to Rajasthan with the start of the monsoon and will be joined by other swarms that are still arriving from Iran and Pakistan as well as swarms coming from the Horn of Africa.

(Input/Image Credit Pixabay)