Tarun Gogoi Passes Away: Mamata Banerjee Condoles Death Of Assam's Longest Serving CM

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condoled the demise of former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi on November 23 and expressed that she is ‘saddened’. Following a long battle with COVID-19, the 3-time Assam CM passed away on Monday at 5:34 PM after multi-organ failure at Guwahati Medical College Hospital. West Bengal CM also sent her ‘deepest condolences’ to the family and followers of the veteran leader who died at the age of 84.

Saddened to hear about the passing away of veteran leader and former Chief Minister of Assam for 3 terms, Tarun Gogoi Ji. My deepest condolences to his family, followers and well-wishers — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) November 23, 2020

Gogoi was diagnosed with COVID-19 in August and tested negative but battled the post-disease complications. He is survived by his wife, Dolly Gogoi, daughter Chandrima Gogoi and son Gaurav Gogoi, the Kalibar Lok Sabha MP. The passing away was announced by Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

"Fmr CM Tarun Gogoi is no more. He passed away at 5:34 PM. He was on life support. Doctors tried their best," said Sarma.

Read - Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi Passes Away In Guwahati After Post-COVID Complications

Read - Tarun Gogoi On Life Support, Extremely Critical

Gogoi’s long battle with COVID-19

After testing positive for COVID-19 in August, the veteran leader was administered with experimental plasma therapy before testing negative. However, he soon developed post-COVID complications and since November 2, Gogoi was out on non-invasive ventilation at the Guwahati Medical College Hospital. As per reports, his health severely deteriorated on the afternoon of November 21 and was kept on six-hour dialysis on November 22, said Assam Health Minister Sharma.

He also said that Gogoi was flushed with toxins and was not in a position to undergo the same process again. At the time, Several Assam leaders like Himanta Biswa Sarma, AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal, APCC chief Ripun Bora, CM Sarbananda Sonowal visited the leader, who remained unconscious.

Despite being handed with the responsibility of steering the strife-torn state, Tarun Gogoi served the longest as the Chief Minister of Assam from 2001 until 2016. Just during his first term in the office, Gogoi was met with internal struggles with cabinet colleagues but managed to mark the development of the state from violence to growth.

Read - Former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi Extremely Critical, Say Doctors

Read - Marginal Improvement In Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi's Condition, First Round Of Dialysis Completed

