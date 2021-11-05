Tata Steel BSL first company to export LD slag to B'desh for cement making

Dhenkanal (Odisha), Nov 5 (PTI) Tata Steel BSL on Friday said it has exported 9,000 tonnes of LD slag, a by-product of manufacturing the metal, to Bangladesh, in the first such shipment from India to the neighbouring country.

It shipped out the product through Dhamra Port to the Bangladesh market from its unit in Odisha's Dhenkanal district.

LD (Linz-Donawitz) slag is produced during the steel-making process.

"This endeavour is another milestone in the company’s operations as it marks India's first export of LD slag to Bangladesh," it claimed in a statement.

Cemcoa Ltd, a Hong Kong-based trade house and an existing buyer of Tata Steel BSL, has shown keen interest in the market development of LD slag in the cement-making process in Bangladesh and facilitated the export, it said.

Test and trial of LD slag have already been done in the plant concerned in Bangladesh and the proposed plan is to export 100 KT (kilo tonne) of the by-product per annum.

Commenting on this initiative, Tata Steel BSL Chief Operating Officer Subodh Pandey, said, "The company has always looked at operational and market-oriented innovations by creating value out of its by-products as part of its quest to a sustainable future. With a customer-centric approach, this is one of the series of interventions we are doing to supplement our product portfolio and explore newer markets." The company currently produces approximately 1 million tonne of LD slag per annum.

In collaboration with its customers, the steel major has developed 0-6 mm size slag range for applications in cement making.

The company has been supplying LD slag to brick makers and for national highway work for hard surfacing and low land area filling.

It also supplies the product to cement companies in Odisha and West Bengal. PTI AAM BDC BDC

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)