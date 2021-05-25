Tata Steel To Continue Salaries For COVID Victims' Families, Netizens 'touched By Thought'

Tata Steel on May 23 announced social security schemes in a bid to compensate the families of its workers who died due to COVID-19. While taking to social media, the company said that it will pay deceased employees' salaries, housing and medical benefits until what would have been their retirement at the age of 60. Additionally, the firm even pledged to cover the education of the children of the dead frontline employee until they graduate.

In a statement, Tata Steel said that it “stands together with a deep sense of loss at the sad demise of its beloved employees during this dreadful pandemic”.

It added, “For all the yesterdays they devoted to help create a beautiful tomorrow, Tata Steel’s best-in-class social security schemes will help ensure an honourable standard of living for families…”

#TataSteel has taken the path of #AgilityWithCare by extending social security schemes to the family members of the employees affected by #COVID19. While we do our bit, we urge everyone to help others around them in any capacity possible to get through these tough times. pic.twitter.com/AK3TDHyf0H — Tata Steel (@TataSteelLtd) May 23, 2021

Tata Steel’s announcement comes as the country reels from a huge loss of life due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The second wave of the virus has ravaged the country’s healthcare system as hospitals have filled to capacity and critical medicines and oxygen have run out in several areas. India has also become only the third country in the world to record more than 300,000 deaths - behind the US and Brazil.

However, on Tuesday, the daily count of coronavirus cases in the country fell below the 2-lakh mark after over a month taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,69,48,874, while the death toll rose to 3,07,231, according to the Union Health Ministry data. A total of 1,96,427 new coronavirus infections were reported in a day. The country also reported the lowest death toll in 21 days with 3,511 fresh fatalities, the data updated showed.

Netizens ‘salute the great initiative’

Meanwhile, Tata Steel’s announcement has earned the company much praise and appreciation on Twitter. With thousands of likes and comments, one user wrote, “God Bless Tata. means nobody can touch what company made a decision. This is actually for human being which is for junior staff to senior staff. Doesn’t matter where are you from. Truly legend. Every company need to learn from this company”. Another added, “A big salute to honourable Mr Ratan Tata for such a decision in favour of company employee.i thnk every employer has to learn employee welfare from such a big heart person . Really salute to Mr.Ratan Tata sir”.

GREAT DECISION...!!...

Great initiative.

Tata Steel and Tata Group , Tata Motors

All corporate sector need to follow the footstep of Tata Steel

Salute to Ratan Naval Tata — Jagdish Thakor (@jagdishthakormp) May 25, 2021

Truly Outstanding! What @TataCompanies did for their staff after the horrendous attack on the Taj Mumbai was also above and beyond. Humanitarianism is one of the founding cornerstones laid by Jemshetji himself. May God always bless the Tata Group and it's altruistic leadership. — Ben (@Bens2eets) May 25, 2021

@RNTata2000 . No words to express our gratitude. Really feeling proud to have started my career with Tata group. Your values are in my blood and will be with me forever. — srinivasarajkumar (@bsrkumar) May 25, 2021

Please keep setting the benchmarks to follow. Great steps taken by @TataSteelLtd to support the employees and their families. Nobody can beat you in giving back to the society.. Please keep doing the good work as you do always..👏👏👏👍 — SYED SHAKEEL ALI (@SS_A2018) May 23, 2021

Touched by the thought .



Great initiative. ..

Mr. Ratan Tata is a true patriot and Philanthropist.



Tata’s slogan- So Real 👇

“Values stronger than Steel “@TataCompanies @RNTata2000 — Amarpreet Singh Khanuja 'Kale' (@AmarpreetKale) May 23, 2021

My huge respect to you to show the world that company also stands for employees and thier family.

Great salute to you. — Ansul Srivastava (@AnsulSrivastav5) May 25, 2021

Great decisions taken by Great Company. Correctly said they are running Industry. Salute to such person. — SK SHAHI (@Skshahi62) May 25, 2021

(Image: PTI/Twitter)