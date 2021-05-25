Last Updated:

Tata Steel To Continue Salaries For COVID Victims' Families, Netizens 'touched By Thought'

While taking to Twitter, Tata Steel on May 23 announced social security schemes in a bid to compensate the families of its workers who die of COVID-19.

Tata Steel

Tata Steel on May 23 announced social security schemes in a bid to compensate the families of its workers who died due to COVID-19. While taking to social media, the company said that it will pay deceased employees' salaries, housing and medical benefits until what would have been their retirement at the age of 60. Additionally, the firm even pledged to cover the education of the children of the dead frontline employee until they graduate. 

In a statement, Tata Steel said that it “stands together with a deep sense of loss at the sad demise of its beloved employees during this dreadful pandemic”. 

It added, “For all the yesterdays they devoted to help create a beautiful tomorrow, Tata Steel’s best-in-class social security schemes will help ensure an honourable standard of living for families…”

Tata Steel’s announcement comes as the country reels from a huge loss of life due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The second wave of the virus has ravaged the country’s healthcare system as hospitals have filled to capacity and critical medicines and oxygen have run out in several areas. India has also become only the third country in the world to record more than 300,000 deaths - behind the US and Brazil. 

However, on Tuesday, the daily count of coronavirus cases in the country fell below the 2-lakh mark after over a month taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,69,48,874, while the death toll rose to 3,07,231, according to the Union Health Ministry data. A total of 1,96,427 new coronavirus infections were reported in a day. The country also reported the lowest death toll in 21 days with 3,511 fresh fatalities, the data updated showed.

Netizens ‘salute the great initiative’ 

Meanwhile, Tata Steel’s announcement has earned the company much praise and appreciation on Twitter. With thousands of likes and comments, one user wrote, “God Bless Tata. means nobody can touch what company made a decision. This is actually for human being which is for junior staff to senior staff. Doesn’t matter where are you from. Truly legend. Every company need to learn from this company”. Another added, “A big salute to honourable Mr  Ratan Tata for such a decision in favour of company employee.i thnk every employer has to learn employee welfare from such a big heart person . Really salute to Mr.Ratan Tata sir”. 

