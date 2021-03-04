TCS announces launch suit with new solutions for Covid-19 testing, vaccine management

Tech giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday declared the launch of a new suit that enables smooth-run of all divisions of Covid-19 testing and vaccination management. The company assured that its suit of Covid-19 testing and vaccine management solutions will catalyse a return to normal life. It will also ease access to vaccination and testing. In addition, the suit will enable transparency and more people will get tested and vaccinated.

Debashis Ghosh, Business Group Head for life sciences, healthcare and public sector, informed, "TCS’ suite of Covid-19 testing and vaccine management solutions is built to enable transparency, ease of access, and equity that will collectively accelerate a return to normalcy." Ghosh added that it will allow the participants to share "critical information" regarding personal and permittable regulations which will allow them to acquire a required number of vaccines and testing. Ghosh said, "It enables ecosystem participants at each of these stages to seamlessly share critical information among themselves while complying with privacy and consent regulations, and to scale up their operations so that communities receive the required quantities of tests and vaccines."

The suit will alter five states of testing and vaccination,

The company in its suit leveraged robotics, blockchain, AI the Internet of Things (IoT) and TCS's extensive network of technology partners. The technology installed is capable of altering all five states of testing and vaccination, the company assured. These five steps include research and manufacture, allocation and transport, storage and distribution, scheduling and administering, and monitoring and re-opening.

While commenting on the changing needs of people after the Covid-19 pandemic, Gosh asserted "the pandemic is changing our world in many ways, driving stakeholder collaboration across industries that share a commitment to getting testing and vaccines to everyone."

