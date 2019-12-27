Jagan Cabinet Defers Decision On Proposed AP State Capital- Amaravati, Will Study Report

Mulling over which city will be Andhra Pradesh's next state capital, the state cabinet on Friday has decided to defer the decision. Speaking to ANI, state minister Perni Venkatramaiah revealed that the cabinet has decided to constitute a high-level committee to study reports of GN Rao committee & BCG report and then decide on a capital based on the report. The cabinet meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy at Amaravati - the proposed state capital.

Perni Venkatramaiah, Andhra Pradesh Minister: State Cabinet has decided to constitute a high power committee to study reports of GN Rao committee & BCG report. After which the committee will submit a report, thereafter, govt will decide on state capital.(File pic) pic.twitter.com/coRyTuiz7C — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2019

Previously on Monday, the State Municipal Minister Botsa Satyanarayana revealed that the GN Rao-led expert committee has recommended Vishakapattinam as the state capital for Andhra Pradesh’s development. Moreover, he stated that the committee has also recommended the High Court be in Kurnool and the state Assembly to be in Amaravati, aligning with the CM's three-capital idea. The committee has suggested the move to decentralize development by having three capital cities for the legislature, executive and judiciary.

Farmers have been protesting for the past week since Reddy's '3-capital' idea was announced, demanding the government to drop the move to shift the state capital from Amaravati. Defying the prohibitory order and not heeding the police warning to vacate the place and remove the tents, farmers continued the dharna, holding the national flag, on the main road in the village leading to the state Secretariat on Thursday. The government is reportedly planning a special assembly session before deciding on the capital and is reportedly planning to set up a community to address the issues of the Amaravati farmers and their evacuation.

After coming to power, the Jagan Mohan Reddy government had scrapped the Start-Up Area Development Project in Amaravati which had been started by the previous TDP government. The Amaravati Development Corporation which had allotted Rs. 2118 crores to develop infrastructure in the new capital has been stalled since World bank stopped its $300 million funding in developing the new capital after complaints were reportedly received from farmers and various organisations. In 2018, after the government's announcement, farmers who had voluntarily offered about 90% of the 38,581-acre land required for the new capital city in Amaravati, are now jolted by the stalling of development in Amaravati.

