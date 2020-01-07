Act Of Kindness | Telangana: Teachers Pool In Own Money To Provide Students Mid-day Meals

The staff of a government junior college in Mahbubnagar, Telangana, spent money from their own pockets to feed the students under the mid-day meal scheme every month. The teachers did this to ensure that the students coming from far get proper nourishment and healthy meals.

According to the reports, M Bhagavantha Chari, principal of junior college said maximum students enrolled in the college have a weaker socio-economic background. The report claimed that students travel to college from long distances, as much as 15-25 km away and some of the students even come from a neighbouring forest areas of Nallamalla.

Scheme launched in December

It also added that many students work at their farms before coming to their college and skip their breakfast. Sometimes, they do not carry lunch. Chari, a transferred teacher from Achampet Junior College said that after noticing the hardships faced by students they approached the Akshaya Patra Foundation and incorporated mid-day meal provision for all students in the college. It resulted in an increase in attendance and pass percentage in the college. He added that the mid-day meal scheme was launched in junior college in December.

About the Foundation

The Akshaya Patra Foundation provides meals for Rs 25 per plate to around 750 students of the college. Rs 10 is being donated by college staff and the remaining Rs 15 is paid by the municipal corporation of Mahbubnagar. A donation of Rs 25,000 was made by the Excise Minister for the scheme and it has been lauded by the citizens across the country.

