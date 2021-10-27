Team Aryan Khan Distances Him From Nawab Malik's Claims Against Wankhede; 'not Concerned'

Before the Bombay High Court, Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, who is one of the 20 people arrested in relation to the Mumbai cruise drug bust case, has said that he has no grievance against the Narcotics Control Bureau and its officials. The statement of Aryan Khan comes amid Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik's campaign against Sameer Wankhede which has entailed the NCP leader making daily and repeated allegations against Wankhede.

Aryan Khan distances himself from Nawab Malik's allegations

During the bail plea hearing of Aryan Khan, his lawyer Mukul Rohatgi distanced Shah Rukh Khan's son from the ongoing controversy. Speaking about the controversy of panch no 1 and 2 (referring to KP Gosavi and Prabhakar’s affidavit), Mukul Rohatgi said, "I am neither concerned with this nor am I accusing any officer of NCB (Sameer Wankhede). Kindly keep me away from that controversy. I am making it clear that I have no grievances." Aryan Khan's advocate added, "I don't want to sully my case by siding with either the political personality or the panchas. Because I am not connected to anyone."

Witnesses in Mumbai cruise drug bust case take U-turn

Meanwhile, witness- Kiran Gosavi- in the Mumbai cruise drug bust case has taken a U-turn. Promising to surrender before the police in Maharashtra, Gosavi, who is the same detective whose selfie with Aryan Khan had gone viral following the latter's arrest, has said, "It's I who was being threatened that I led to his (Aryan Khan's) arrest, I received phone calls."

The statement of Kiran Gosavi has come after another independent witness Prabhakar Sail - who claims to be a personal bodyguard to private investigator KP Gosavi - alleged that he heard Rs 18 crore deal between Gosavi and one Sam D'Souza, of which 8 crore was to be paid to Sameer Wankhede. Sail also alleged that Gosavi had already received Rs 50 lakh in the matter. The allegations are, however, all denied by the NCB and its Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede.

Thereafter, Nawab Malik alleged that the Mumbai cruise drug bust was a plot. He has specifically targetted Sameer Wankhede, and has even questioned his appointment, citing fake certificates. On Tuesday, Nawab also held a press conference and produced a letter allegedly sent to him by an unnamed NCB officer, in which he had accused Sameer Wankhede of 'not following the rules' in as many as 26 cases.