Tej Pratap Yadav Changes Twitter Profile Pic, Netizens Think He 'looks Familiar'

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader and Lalu Yadav's eldest son Tej Pratap Yadav recently updated his profile picture on Twitter. The new-look donned by Lalu's son is quite peculiar and the Internet has been having a good laugh at his expense. One user tweeted a picture of Ranbir Kapoor from Rockstar with the caption suggesting that they were looking exactly alike.

Eccentric dressing sense

In the picture Tej Pratap can be seen in the new profile picture wearing a white bandhgala kurta with a green jacket, signifying the colours of his party Rashtriya Janata Dal. He is also wearing a green cap and has curly hair. Yadav completed the look with a big Teeka.

Check out his new profile pic and the Internet's reaction below:

Tej Pratap Yadav even wore his new attire to a Rashtriya Janata Dal meeting.

राजद के राष्ट्रीय कार्यकारिणी बैठक में अगले वर्ष बिहार के कुरुक्षेत्र में अपने अर्जुन तेजस्वी को विजयी रथ पर सवार करने के लिए संकल्प लिया। pic.twitter.com/ofLbcYuvEm — Tej Pratap Yadav (@TejYadav14) December 10, 2019

Netizens had hilarious reactions to Yadav's outfits.

Both are same 😊 pic.twitter.com/MNX0yOsHwI — Ajay Kumar Patel🇮🇳 (@AjayKumarPatel1) December 11, 2019

This is not the first time that Tej Pratap Yadav has been the talk of the Internet on account of his eccentric outfits. During Janmashtami, Tej Pratap was seen playing the role of Lord Krishna at an event in his residence. He also reportedly played the flute during the event.

Tej Pratap Yadav has been at odds with his brother Tejashwi for a number of months now, though the pair do often make displays of strength, with the bone of contention being the chieftainship of the RJD. However, the party continues to be led by Lalu Prasad Yadav, who has been elected its chief for the 11th time, despite currently being jailed. Tejashwi is currently leading the RJD's protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill - a legislation and debate that has split both RJD and JDU.

