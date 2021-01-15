Tejas LCA Superior To China-Pakistan's JF-17; Equipped For Balakot-type Strike: IAF Chief

In a major decision aimed at boosting the domestic aerospace industry, India on Wednesday approved a much-awaited deal worth Rs 48,000 crore to procure 83 indigenously-developed Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas for the Indian Air Force. Reacting on the decision, IAF chief Air Marshal RKS Bhadauria has asserted that the made in India aircraft is far better and advanced than the Chinese-Pakistani JF-17 fighter jets, adding that the latest Indian jet would be better equipped to carry out Balakot-type airstrikes.

'Far better and advanced than JF-17': IAF Chief

Speaking to news agency ANI, the Air Force chief said that the 83 indigenous fighter jets to be inducted into the force would also be equipped with homegrown weapons such as the Astra beyond visual range air to air missiles and other standoff weapons. "Indian aircraft Tejas is far better and advanced than the Chinese and Pakistan joint venture JF-17 fighter," Bhadauria said when asked to compare the Indian fighter with the JF-17.

To a query on whether the Tejas would be able to carry out Balakot-type airstrikes, the Air Chief said: "In terms of strike capability, it will have the capability of a standoff weapon which will be even beyond the capability we used that time."

Noting the approval of the largest indigenous defence procurement deal to buy 83 LCA Tejas, Air Chief Bhadauria said that the deal is a huge step for IAF capability building, adding that the current strength of the two squadron plan of LCA will now increase to six.

"Order of 83 aircraft is huge. When this kind of order takes shape in the next 8-9 years, the entire ecosystem will get set up. For military aviation, it will be a big step. It will make a big base for fighter aircraft production, maintenance and support," IAF Chief told ANI. "It is a huge step for IAF capability building. It is also a big boost to our indigenous industry. It is also a big recognition of our designers. It is a huge step for Indian Air Force and for the country," he added.

Javadekar hits out at Rahul Gandhi

Meanwhile, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar in a tweet praised the historic decision of the Modi government and hit out at former Congress president Rahul Gandhi. "A momentous push to #AatmaNirbharBharat in Defence sector. Where is Rahul Gandhi who said the government is destroying HAL?" Javadekar wrote, referring to the politics around the 'Rafale scam' Rahul Gandhi had alleged in the lead-up to the 2019 elections.

In a historic decision, the cabinet chaired by PM Shri @narendramodi approved the procurement of 83 Light Combat Aircraft Tejas for Indian Airforce from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) worth ₹48,000 crore. pic.twitter.com/hE8JNhzb5t — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) January 14, 2021

A momentous push to #AatmaNirbharBharat in Defence sector. Where is Rahul Gandhi who said the government is destroying HAL? — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) January 14, 2021

