Tejashwi Issues 'arrest Me' Dare After CM Nitish Makes 'anti-govt Posts A Cybercrime'

As Nitish government in Bihar issued a circular making anti-government social media posts a cybercrime, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav tweeted against the state government and dared CM Nitish to arrest him. In a major decision, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar ordered the state police's Economic Offenses Wing to take necessary actions under cybercrime act, against those who share offensive and defamatory social media posts about the state government, any ministers or the Chief Minister.

60 घोटालों के सृजनकर्ता नीतीश कुमार भ्रष्टाचार के भीष्म पितामह, दुर्दांत अपराधियों के संरक्षकर्ता, अनैतिक और अवैध सरकार के कमजोर मुखिया है। बिहार पुलिस शराब बेचती है। अपराधियों को बचाती है निर्दोषों को फँसाती है।



CM को चुनौती देता हूँ- अब करो इस आदेश के तहत मुझे गिरफ़्तार।👇 https://t.co/wDJfoMqgjT — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) January 22, 2021

The Economic Offenses Wing, IG Nayyar Hasnain Khan, in a letter to all secretaries of the state government, said: "It has come to light that certain persons and organisations have been making defamatory and offensive comments on social media against the government, respected ministers, parliamentarians, legislators, and government officials," IG Khan wrote on the letter.

Nitish Kumar loses calm publically

This comes days after Nitish Kumar lost his calm publically and screamed on the reporters. Nitish Kumar is facing Opposition's criticism and even few BJP leaders in the state have spoken against him over the law and order situation in the state. There are also reports of ongoing tensions within the NDA, with BJP trying to be the big brother and JDU at the receiving end. Moreover, JDU MLAs in Arunachal recently joined BJP, thus, escalating the tensions between the NDA partners.

In his first response after the murder of IndiGo's airport manager Rupesh Singh, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish asked the reporters about their allegiance. Nitish Kumar assured that the Police Department will catch the culprit soon, however, he accused the reporters of "demoralising the morale of the Police force." Comparing the present situation of Bihar to that of 2005, a visibly angry Nitish yelled, "Tell me who do you support, why are you forgetting the situation of Bihar before 2005?"

"Don't forget the steps taken by the government against crime. This is painful that someone has been murdered. There is a reason behind every murder and we have formed an SIT team to investigate the matter. I spoke to the DGP myself and he has assured that the criminals will be nabbed soon. Do you know who murdered that person? If you know the tell me, if you doubt someone or you get a clue then come and tell me. You tell me but why are you asking such questions. Your questions are inappropriate and wrong. You do not demoralise the Police by asking such questions because our Police department is working. If Police personnel doesn't work then steps are taken against them too. Why do you forget this? I ask you do you remember what used to happen before 2005? Today the situation is better. Bihar is at 26 number in crime index."

