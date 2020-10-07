Tejashwi Yadav Seeks CBI Probe Into Ex-RJD Secy's Murder, Dares Nitish To Arrest Him

Amid the political uproar over ex-RJD state secretary Shakti Malik's murder, Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday requested Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to recommend a CBI probe into the case. According to him, his faith in the rule of law was resolute despite being maligned by the baseless comments of JD(U) spokespersons. In a letter addressed to Kumar, he lamented that JD(U) workers were casting aspersions on the role of Bihar Police.

The former Bihar Deputy CM expressed willingness for the murder probe to be handed over to any national or international agency to ensure speedy justice for the victim's family. Yadav also clarified that the police can arrest him before the filing of nomination and call him for questioning. On the basis of the statement of Malik's wife, the FIR was filed against Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav, Anil Sadhu, Kalo Paswan, Sunita Devi and Manoj Paswan.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav writes to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar requesting him to recommend CBI inquiry to probe the murder case of ex-RJD state secretary Shakti Malik, in Purnia. His letter also reads, "You can arrest me before the filing of nomination and call me for questioning." pic.twitter.com/u0JcjDyM1J — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2020

Malik's murder

On October 4, three bike-borne men entered Malik's house in Purnia when he was sleeping and shot him in the head killing him on the spot. After his death, a video in which Malik accused Tejashwi Yadav of seeking Rs 50 lakh as a donation to give him a party ticket to contest the poll from Raniganj seat and threatening to eliminate him if he continues with his good work in the constituency, went viral. RJD has refuted these allegations by Malik's wife stating that the brothers were busy preparing for the polls with Tejashwi contesting as the Mahagathbandhan's CM face.

Meanwhile, the Bihar Police has assured that action will be taken against all those found guilty in the ex-RJD state secretary Shakti Malik's murder. Speaking to the media, Purnia SP stated that the source of Malik's income and bank accounts were being analysed. He added that the ex-RJD state secretary was expelled from the party on September 11 and had levelled allegations against different people.

