Bihar Police Assure Action In Ex-RJD Secy Murder; Accused Include Tejashwi & Tej Pratap

Spelling trouble for Mahagathbandhan, Bihar police on Monday, assured that action will be taken against all those found guilty in the ex-RJD state secretary Shakti Malik's murder. The police have filed an FIR naming Tejashwi and Tej Pratap Yadav, Anil Sadhu, Kalo Paswan, Sunita Devi and Manoj Paswan based on Malik's wife's complaint. Malik was shot dead by three bike-borne men in Bihar's Purnia district on Sunday, at his home. His wife has named six accused which include Lalu Yadav's sons and LJP patron Ram Vilas Paswan's son-in-law - Anil Sadhu.

Bihar police: 'Action will be taken'

Explaining details of the investigation, Purnia SP said that police were analysing Malik's source of income, bank accounts, his phone records. Police also said that Malik was expelled from RJD on 11 September after he levelled several bribery charges against top party leaders. The probe has also revealed Malik's rivalry with one of the accused - Kalo Paswan both of whom wanted to contest from the SC-reserved seat - Raniganj. Police state that bullets were fired last month in Raniganj as stated by Malik's relatives, but add that the matter was resolved mutually later.

Action will be taken against anyone against whom evidence is found. FIR registered against Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav, Anil Sadhu, Kalo Paswan, Sunita Devi & Manoj Paswan on the basis of deceased's wife's statement: Vishal Sharma, Purnia SP. #Bihar https://t.co/WYhzpjOZtY — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2020

RJD ex-state secy killed

On Sunday, three bike-borne men entered Malik's house in Purnia when he was sleeping and shot him in the head killing him on the spot. After his death, a video in which Malik accused Tejashwi Prasad Yadav of seeking Rs 50 lakh as a donation to give him party ticket to contest the poll from Raniganj seat and threatening to eliminate him if he continues with his good work in the constituency, went viral. RJD has refuted these allegations by Malik's wife stating that the brothers were busy preparing for the polls with Tejashwi contesting as the Mahagathbandhan's CM face.

Political shuffle

The NDA- led by BJP poll-in-charge Devendra Fadnavis has faced a revolt from LJP, which has decided to contest separately claiming ideological differences with JD(U). On the other hand, Mahagathbandhan which saw initial revolt from Congress finally agreed to a 144-70 seat-share formula with Congress, and three other Communist parties contesting on 29 seats, announcing Tejashwi Yadav as its CM face. NDA faces the Mahagathbandhan (RJD-Congress), Progressive Democratic Alliance (PDA) - JAP, ASP, SDP, and BMP, United Democratic Secular Alliance (UDSA) - AIMIM and SJD and BSP-RLSP. Bihar will vote in 3 phases - October 28, November 3, and November 7, with the results being declared on November 10.

