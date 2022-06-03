Telangana BJP Condemns Hyderabad Gangrape; Asks 'Why Didn't Police Act Immediately?'

The Telangana BJP slammed the delay in action against the culprits in the gangrape incident that took place in Hyderabad and demanded that the details of the accused should be made public. A furore was created by the BJP workers in Hyderabad outside the Jubilee hills police station.

Condemning the heinous crime, Telangana BJP President and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar said, "Strongly condemn heinous incident of gangrape in Hyderabad. Is KCR waiting for Owaisi's permission to act against the perpetrators ? Women are not even safe in posh areas like Jubilee hills, speaks a lot about state of affairs. What is the use of CCTV cameras when they can't nab the accused immediately." The Telangana BJP chief questioned the delay in police action and said, "Why didn't the police act immediately. What caused the delay and whom are they shielding? The police should reveal full details of the accused publicly instead of playing hide and seek. Evidence on whether they are real minors or is it a cover-up needs to be exposed to the public."

Case filed under POCSO

A police case has been registered against five minors for allegedly raping a minor girl in Hyderabad. The matter was reported after the father of the victim filed a complaint at the Jubilee hills police station on May 28.

The case was registered under Sections 354 and 323 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 9 and 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The accused have yet not been identified, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West Zone) Joel Davis informed. "The rape case was registered based on the complaint of the victim's father. Subsequently, after the victim's statement, we altered the sections and added Sections 9 and 10 of the POCSO Act. Around 5 accused are involved," Davis told ANI over the phone.

Davis further added that the victim is not in a position to identify so the police on its side is making all efforts to zero-in on the identity of the accused through other technical details. Prime Facie, the accused are all juveniles.

According to the complaint, some men stepped out with the girl from a pub at 5.30 pm in a luxury car and gangraped her. The car has been confiscated by the Police.

KTR calls for 'immediate and stern' action

Issuing a response five days after the incident, Telangana Minister K T Rama Rao (KTR) on June 3 took to Twitter and urged the police to take 'immediate and stern' action. Expressing shock over the incident, he asked the Telangana DGP, Home Minister and Hyderabad police to not spare any one involved in the case, 'irrespective of their statuses or affiliations'.

The BJP staged massive protests against the incident alleging that the police is hesitant to take action against the culprits because 'Big names' are said to be involved.

Image: Republic World, ANI