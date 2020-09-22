Telangana BJP Slams KCR & TRS For Opposing Farm Bills; Accuses Them Of Being 'anti Reform'

Former Telangana BJP president K Laxman on September 21 condemned the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government for opposing the agricultural reform bills in the Parliament. While speaking to ANI, he said, "Telangana BJP welcomes the agriculture bills passed in Rajya Sabha. The farmers of this country are very happy with this bill. But, I fail to understand why the opposition including TRS is opposing the bill. The Modi government is trying to make agriculture a viable and profitable sector." Taking to Twitter, Laxman wrote (translated by Twitter) that opposition criticisms of agricultural bills bought by the central government are meaningless.

Former Telangana BJP chief slams TRS for opposing farm bills

Slamming the KCR- led government, Laxman alleged that the Telangana government does not want transparency and reforms to be made in the country. "The opposition does not want reforms to be made". They are not accountable and they do not want transparency in the country," the BJP leader said. He also informed that the suicide rate among farmers in India has reached 4,600 within the last six years and over 100 farmers have committed suicide in the last six months.

"60 percent of India's population is dependent on agriculture. Bills like these will help the youth to understand and enter the (agriculture) sector. The reforms that are being brought will help farmers to sell their produce at the best price across the country. The Modi government stated that Minimum Support Price (MSP) will be continued along with all the market yards but Situation Assessment Survey (SAS) will not be collected from the farmers," Laxman added.

The Rajya Sabha witnessed chaotic scenes on September 20, Monday as the members from the opposition party reached to the Deputy Chairman's seat to protest against the Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm services Bill 2020. Laxman added that both the bills were passed by Lok Sabha through a voice vote.

What are the three farm bills?

These three farm bills were introduced by Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar to replace three ordinances promulgated on June 5. As per the PM Modi government, The Essential Commodities Act, 1955 is being amended to ensure that all the farmers get the right price on many commodities. Items such as food grains, oil, dal, pulses, potato have been removed from the purview of this Act. Meanwhile, The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs) whereby they would be able to sell their produce.

(With ANI inputs)