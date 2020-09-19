Telangana HC To Watch Netflix's Bad Boy Billionaires Over Ramalinga Raju's Plea

Netflix’s Bad Boy Billionaires will now be watched by Telangana HC. A division bench of the Telangana HC will first watch the episode about B Ramanlinga Raju and then allow its further streaming. After the docuseries found itself in hot waters due to its content, the streaming platform had to stop streaming the series altogether.

Telangana HC bench to watch Bad Boy Billionaires after Raju’s petition

Netflix has released many bone-chilling and interesting documentaries over the years. Many of the docuseries and documentaries produced by the streaming platform have gone on to bag several prestigious awards. One such documentary produced by Netflix India that was going to premiere on September 2, 2020 was Bad Boy Billionaires.

But ahead of its release, the streaming platform received several legal notices about its content and hence the documentary’s release is on hold. According to a report by Indian Express, a division bench of the Telangana HC will be watching the documentary due to a petition filed by Satyam computers founder B Ramalinga Raju. One of the episodes of the documentary is based on the rise and fall of Ramalinga.

Supreme Court’s senior counsel Neeraj Kishan Kaul appeared in court on behalf of Netflix and told the court that the documentary has been produced on information available to the public. During his court appearance, Kaul added that release of Netflix’s Bad Boy Billionaires was stalled without any hearing his client’s side. The senior counsel further continued and urged the court to watch the documentary.

After Kaul’s request, the Telangana HC bench suggested Ramalinga’s senior counsel, Niranjan Reddy to watch the documentary with them. This suggestion was made to clear Raju’s doubts about the documentary and its content. Now, the next hearing will take place on September 25 after the Telangana HC bench watches the Netflix documentary.

Apart from B. Ramalinga Raju, Netflix’s Bad Boy Billionaires will focus on many Indian high-profile business tycoons, namely- Nirav Modi, Subrata Roy, and Vijay Mallya. The documentary will focus on their rise and fall in their respective industries and the frauds they committed over the years.

