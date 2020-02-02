Telangana CM KCR Directs Ministers To Develop Tourism Spots Near Kaleswaram Project

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has directed his government to take advantage of the barrages and reservoirs constructed as part of the Kaleswaram project and use them to develop tourist spots in the region.

Telangana CM Rao said, "With barrages constructed as part of the Kaleswaram project, Godavari waters will be available in abundance for several hundred kilometers. Water will be available in the river and canals all through the year. There is a dense forest area on either side of the river. Boating can be done on the river. Beautiful trees can be grown on either side of the river like the one on either side of Dal Lake in Jammu and Kashmir. A lot of land is available with the government at barrages, pump houses and reservoirs under the Kaleswaram project. In these places, a fountain musical water park can be created on the line of Vrindavan Gardens in Mysore."

The Chief minister directed officials to bank on the several famous temples that are in the vicinity including holy places like Basara, Dharmapuri, Kaleswaram, Gudem Satyanarayana Swamy, Koti Lingala, Parnasala and Bhadrachalam. The coal mines can also be utlised to educate tourists on the production process and how coal is produced from open-cast and underground mining, the CM added.

"Power generating plants at Jaipur and Ramagundam can also be turned into tourist attraction places. Tourism should be developed in the state keeping in view all these points," the Chief minister further added.

The announcements were made at a meeting on tourism which was attended by Chief Advisor Rajiv Sharma, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Principal Secretary (Finance) Ramakrishna Rao, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister S Narsing Rao, Secretary Smita Sabharwal, Special Secretary Bhoopal Reddy.

In other developments, CM KCR was concerned over the decrease in the funds allotted by the Central government and said that the Budget laid down by Finance Minister Niramala Sitharaman was “highly disappointing”.