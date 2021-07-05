Telangana CM KCR Pulls Out Ribbon In Fit Of Anger At Inauguration Ceremony; Watch

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao took out the ribbon at a community home site in Medipally of Thangallapally Mandal in Rajanna Sircilla district on Sunday after being unable to procure a pair of scissors for cutting the inaugural ribbon. While inaugurating the project in Thangallapally Mandal's Medipally region, the Chief Minister appeared to lose his cool.

#WATCH | Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao pulls out ribbon after not getting a pair of scissors for cutting the ribbon, at an inauguration in Medipally of Thangallapally Mandal in Rajanna Sircilla district on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/0KjNCITgy3 — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2021

CM K Chandrashekhar Rao inaugurates various projects

In Sircilla, Telangana Chief Minister KCR opened a community housing project for the disadvantaged with 1,320 units. The housing complex known as 'KCR Nagar' is located in Mandepalli and cost Rs 80 crore to construct.

Each of these units measures 560 square feet, according to the Chief Minister's Office. In KCR Nagar, there are living facilities for 5,000 people. At Mandepalli, the Chief Minister also opened an international driving school. This is Telangana's first international driving training institute, sprawling across 20 acres of land. The driving institute, which has 30 qualified instructors and world-class tracks, is equipped to train 5,000 unemployed children.

On Sunday, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao also dedicated a Nursing College, an Integrated Collector's Office building, and a market yard complex at Sircilla.

Shanti Nagar in Sircilla Vemulawada Bypass was the first location for the Nursing College.

Krishna Water Dispute

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh(AP) police troops were deployed at the Nagarjuna Sagar to avert power outages and preserve the powerhouse amid a dispute over Krishna river water usage. However, the deployment of Andhra police was reduced. Telangana and Andhra Pradesh were in a new spat over the distribution of Krishna waters and power generation, after a fight that lasted more than two years.

Telengana reacted angrily to the Rayalaseema lift programme, alleging that it was being carried out unlawfully.

On June 19, the Telangana Cabinet expressed strong opposition to irrigation programmes, notably the Rayalaseema lift irrigation, that were allegedly undertaken unlawfully by Andhra Pradesh, and vowed to embark on a number of projects to get its due share of Krishna river waters.

Kalvakuntla Chandrashekhar Rao, also known by his initials KCR, is an Indian politician who has served as the first and current Chief Minister of Telangana since 2014. He is the founder and leader of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi, an Indian regional party. He is most recognised for being the leader of the Telangana statehood movement. From 2004 until 2006, he served as the Union Minister of Labour and Employment. In Telangana's Legislative Assembly, he represents the Gajwel constituency. In 2014, Rao was sworn in as Telangana's first Chief Minister, and in 2018, he was re-elected for a second term.