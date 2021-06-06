Telangana CM KCR To Chair Cabinet Meeting Over COVID & Lockdown Extension On June 8

Telangana Cabinet will hold a meeting on June 8 over the current COVID-19 situation of the state and measures to be taken to deal with the third wave. The state cabinet meeting will be chaired by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday at 2 pm. The Cabinet is likely to discuss COVID, health, agriculture operations and economic situations in the state due to the lockdown. According to sources, there might be some relaxations in lockdown.

As the cases of the second wave have been declining in the state, the state government is likely to discuss the precautions to be taken by the state medical department to deal effectively with the upcoming third wave. Following the commencement of monsoon crop cultivation, the Cabinet might also discuss agricultural issues such as crop investment assistance to farmers, measures to curb adulterated seeds, availability of fertilizers and pesticides.

CM to launch 19 diagnostic centres in 19 districts

CM KCR has decided to launch 19 diagnostic centres in 19 districts from June 9, which is scheduled to start from tomorrow (June 7). He wanted that all the ministers should participate in the program simultaneously and open 19 centres at the same time on the same day.

In this context, the Chief Minister has decided to invite other prominent dignitaries where ministers are not available for the inauguration of diagnostic centres. Which ministers will be present and where is also likely to be discussed and decided at the cabinet meeting.

10 Bed-ICU Initiative For COVID Management In Rural Telangana

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Telangana IT & Urban Development Minister, Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao 'KTR' on Saturday launched the 10 bed-ICU initiative to combat the COVID wave in rural areas via video conference. According to a release, 10-Bed-ICU (10BedICU.org) is a PPP (private-public-partnership) project between the state government and a group of NGOs.

The goal of the 10 bed-ICU projects is to cover every district in the country with at least one 10-Bed-ICU facility to combat COVID waves in rural India.

COVID-19 situation In Telangana

According to the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Telangana on Sunday reported 1,710 new COVID-19 cases with 3,762 recoveries and 18 deaths. The total active cases of the state remain at 29,208 with 5,57,162 total recoveries and 3,364 deaths.

