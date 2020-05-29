Telangana: CM K Chandrashekar Rao Releases Water From Kondapochamma Sagar Project

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Friday released water from Kondapochamma Sagar Project under the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS). Rao inaugurated the important part of the project - Kondapochamma Sagar reservoir and pump house in which Godavari water will be pumped to the highest level.

The water from the river lifted in various stages from Laxmi Barrage (Medigadda), will be pumped into the Kondapochamma Sagar Reservoir, which is at a height of 618 Meters.

"KCR's dream to convert Telangana into a 'Rice Bowl' of India is finally has turned into a reality," an official statement read.

About Kondapochamma Sagar Project

Kondapochamma Sagar Project is part of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme called Package-14, which includes a reservoir and two pump houses. In the first pump house - 7 structures and 6 machines were erected with a total capacity of 162 megawatts (MW). The second pump house has 8 structures and 6 machines with a capacity of 34 MW each and the total capacity of 204 MW.

Kondapochamma Sagar is built with 15 thousand million cubic (TMC) of water storing capacity and the reservoir is constructed with 135 kilometres long 8 main canals.

MEIL completes critical works of Kaleshwaram Project

Megha Engineering Infrastructure Limited (MEIL) has completed all the critical works of the Kaleshwaram Project, a multi-purpose lift irrigation project in the state. MEIL built 15 pumping stations with 89 machines having a capacity of 3840 MW that could lift 2 TMC of water per day. It has established a massive power supply system for the Kaleshwaram project, which is almost equal to one-fourth of the entire power supply system of Telangana.

Earlier in the day, Rao along his wife participated in Chandiyagam at Konda Pochamma Temple. They performed special pooja and participated in the 'purnahuthi' and received blessings from Vedic scholars. Later, the Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for Rythu Vedikas at Erravalli and Markuk.

