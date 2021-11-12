'Telangana CM Saying Govt Sleeping On Tribunal Issue Is Condemnable', Says Jal Shakti Min

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Shekhawat on Thursday slammed Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao over his attack on the Centre by saying that the government is sleeping over a tribunal issue.

"Telangana CM saying that GoI sleeping over tribunal issue is condemnable. Application to form a new tribunal over water distribution between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh was filed before SC in 2015. Matter was sub judice, we couldn't form a tribunal," said Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Shekhawat.

''In 2019, we arranged a meeting between CMs of the two states. Telangana CM had raised the tribunal issue and I had told him that matter was subjudice. He had promised to withdraw the application... but it was withdrawn on Oct 6 after Andhra Pradesh' objections," Gajendra Shekhawat added.

"I am personally following up with the law ministry. I have spoken to the minister to expedite the process. As soon as the opinion will come -- whether we have to constitute a new tribunal or present tribunal can be given terms of references, which I also want and which both the states want to avoid delay," he further said.

Telangana vs Andhra over Krishna river

While requesting the two states (Telangana and Andhra Pradesh) to make the boards effective, the Union Minister said it is necessary to address any issues regarding over-withdrawal or invasion withdrawal of the waters of both the river basins and for smooth functioning without confusion.

The main requirement according to the notification are: handing over the projects, control of the projects to the boards, DPR of unapproved projects to be submitted with the Central Water Commission through the boards, providing seed money and provision of infrastructure and human resources for the boards to function smoothly. The two states have been fighting over Krishna river water sharing ever since their bifurcation in 2014, when an ad-hoc decision was made to divide the water 66:34 in favour of AP. Since then, Telangana escalated its demand to a 50:50 share and filed a case in the SC in 2015 seeking due share of the river water. But the Telangana government on October 6 this year withdrew its plea in the apex court after the Centre had assured that it will consider constituting a tribunal to resolve the issue.

(With Agency Inputs)

