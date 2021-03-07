Telangana Declares Special Casual Leave For All The Females Employees On Women's Day

The Telangana government on Sunday declared Special Casual Leave for all the women employees in the state on the occasion of International Women's Day on March 8.

Issuing an order the state government said, "In the reference cited, the government have declared Special Casual Leave on March 8th as it is being celebrated as International Women's Day to all the women employees in the state."

"Government after consideration, hereby reiterate the orders issued in the G.O cited and instruct the concerned to take necessary action accordingly," Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar further stated.

Shipping Minister Flags Off First All-Women Crew

Earlier today, Minister of State Ports, Shipping and Waterways Mansukh Mandaviya flagged off the first “All Women Officers’ Sailing” on MT Swarna Krishna from Jawaharlal Nehru Port to mark Women's Day. Secretary of Shipping Sanjeev Ranjan, Chairman of Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust Sanjay Sethi, and other officials attended the ceremony virtually and commended the efforts of the women seafarers.

Mandaviya tweeted in Hindi, "Indian woman power always makes history! For the first time in world history, a 'Cargo-ship' (MT Swarna Krishna) was embarked on a voyage with a female captain and a crew of women officers only. On this International Women's Day, salute to the spirit of women leaders working in the maritime sector".

International Women's Day is celebrated on March 8 every year to encourage celebrate women's achievements in social, economic, cultural, and political fields. It is also celebrated as a day to encourage gender parity across the world.

(With Agency Inputs)

