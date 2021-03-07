Shipping Minister Flags Off First All-Women Crew' On MT Swarna Krishna To Mark Women's Day

Ahead of International Women's Day, Minister of State Ports, Shipping and Waterways Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday flagged off the first “All Women Officers’ Sailing” on MT Swarna Krishna from Jawaharlal Nehru Port. MT Swarna Krishna is a product carrier of Shipping Corporation of India Limited (SCI), informed the ministry. Secretary of Shipping Sanjeev Ranjan, Chairman of Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust Sanjay Sethi, and other officials attended the ceremony virtually and commended the efforts of the women seafarers.

Mandaviya tweeted in Hindi, "Indian woman power always makes history! For the first time in world history, a 'Cargo-ship' (MT Swarna Krishna) was embarked on a voyage with a female captain and a crew of women officers only. On this International Women's Day, salute to the spirit of women leaders working in the maritime sector".

According to a press statement issued by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, the SCI flagged off the all-women crew as part of its ongoing Diamond Jubilee celebrations and also to commemorate the International Women’s Day on March 8.

“This is the first time in the world maritime history that a ship is being sailed by all women officers,” the release said.

Mansukh Mandaviya also acknowledged the contribution and sacrifice of the women seafarers who acted as the Indian ambassadors to the global maritime community and had made the nation proud.

READ | In A Biden-era First, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Likely To Visit India In March

READ | PM Modi To Chair National Committee Meet On March 8 Commemorating 75th Independence Day

'Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world'

HK Joshi, CMD the Chairman and Managing Director of SCI, spoke of the determined and persistent pursuit of SCI to realize the ‘paradigm shift’ in the maritime sector which has successfully recognized and honoured the ’empowered womanhood’.

“SCI has been a pioneer in employing women seafarers on board its vessels and has implemented various initiatives including age relaxations and fee concessions to aspiring female cadets through its Maritime Training Institute to promote their integration into the maritime sector. They have successfully recognized and honoured the ’empowered womanhood’ in the seafaring women who have dared, endeavoured, and sacrificed to achieve it.” the ministry said, reported ANI.

The ministry further stated, being in consonance with the theme for International Women’s Day this year– “Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world”. The All Women Officers’ Sailing is an attempt to acknowledge the tremendous efforts by women and girls around the world in shaping an equal future and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic while celebrating the many accomplishments by the women in breaking down the stereotypes in this male-dominated field.

READ | Bengal Minister Firhad Hakim's Son-in-law Quits TMC After Being Denied Ticket For Polls

READ | BIG ANNOUNCEMENT: Republic Scoops 1st Sourav Ganguly Interview Upon Republic Bangla Launch

(With ANI Inputs)

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.