Telangana Government & Centre Should Adopt The Mumbai Model Against COVID-19: Congress

Amid rising COVID-19 cases, All India Congress Committee (AICC) national spokesperson Sravan Dasoju on Saturday appealed to the Telangana and Central governments to adopt the 'Mumbai Model' for COVID-19 management, an important part of which was to set up task forces at the ward, Municipal Corporation, and state level. He accused both the governments of not taking any steps in spite of the BMC Commissioner explaining the way it curtailed the spread of the virus for several days.

"Iqbal Singh Chahal, the Municipal Commissioner of Mumbai, for several days now have been explaining the way they overcame and curtailed the spread of the virus in a large city like Mumbai. Despite this, both the Telangana and Indian Government have not taken any steps to persuade and implement it across the state or country," he said. Taking up the case of Telangana in particular, he pointed out that the State has not been able to take tips from the 'Mumbai model' in spite of sharing borders with Maharashtra. He said, "People are not being provided beds, oxygen, and medicine. They are not even having adequate space in burial grounds after death."

He also accused the government of not providing free treatment to COVID patients. "In Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu, free treatment is being provided to COVID patients while in Telangana, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, who promised to provide free treatment to COVID patients has not fulfilled this promise for the last eight months.

In the end, urging the government to impose a lockdown, he questioned, "Is he trying to build the economy on the dead bodies of the people of Telangana?"

COVID tally in Telangana

On Friday, Telangana reported 5,559 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to over 4.87 lakh, while the death toll stood at 2,666 with 41 more casualties. With 8,061 patients recovered from the virus in the day, the total number of recovered cases stood at 4,13,445.

(Credit-ANI/PTI)