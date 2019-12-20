Telangana Government Appoints State's Lokayukta And Upa Lokayukta

The Telangana government on Friday appointed Justice CV Ramulu as Lokayukta (civil commissioner) and Niranjan Rao as Upa Lokayukta. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao headed a committee meeting on Thursday at Pragati Bhavan in which he finalised the names of Lokayukta and Upa Lokayukta.

Telangana State Legislative Council Chairman Gutta Sukhender Reddy, Legislative Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, Opposition leaders in Assembly and Council Pasha Quadri and Jaffrey, were amongst the committee members who attended the meeting, official statement read.

READ | President Kovind To Visit Telangana, Puducherry, Kanyakumari From December 20-28

The recommendations made by the committee members were taken up by Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan. The state government also appointed B Chandraiah as chairman of the State Human Rights Commission, and N Ananda Rao, Mohamed Irfan Moinuddin as the members, according to the statement. As the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi could not attend, the party's deputy leader Pasha Quadri, attended the meeting.

READ | MANU University Students In Telangana Protest Against CAA And NRC

K Chandrasekhar Rao demanded strict financial prudence

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on December 12 had asked all departments of the state government to observe strict financial prudence and not spend even one rupee additionally to the budgeted allocations. He gave the directive in view of the economic slowdown and alleged non-receipt of funds from the Centre. The instructions were given by him during a Cabinet meeting that concluded on Wednesday.

The Cabinet discussed the state's financial situation, funds due from the Centre and other related economic issues, an official press release said. Rao said the government revenue has fallen in the state due to economic slowdown.

READ | Telangana: CM K Chandrasekhar Rao Tells Govt. Depts To Observe Strict Financial Prudence

The devolution of funds, GST compensation, and other funds were not being received from the Centre, he was quoted as saying in the release. In view of these circumstances, all departments must observe control in expenditure as the situation can be faced only with proper financial discipline, he said.

The meeting discussed ways to secure additional income and correcting defects in spending, the release said. The ministers and secretaries of all departments must exercise caution in using their funds, Rao said.

READ | Telangana Govt Plans "health Profile" Of State Citizens

(With inputs from ANI)