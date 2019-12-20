President Kovind To Visit Telangana, Puducherry, Kanyakumari From December 20-28

The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind ,will visit southern India from December 20 to 28. According to an official release, President Kovind will first visit the state of Telangana on December 22 where he will launch a mobile app of the Indian Red Cross Society of Telangana State Branch at a function in Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad.

Next, the President will visit Puducherry on December 23 where he will address the 27th annual convocation of the Pondicherry University. The following day, President Kovind would go down further to the tip of India in the South where he will visit the Vivekananda Rock Memorial which was built in 1970 in honour of Swami Vivekananda who is said to have attained enlightenment on the rock as well as the Vivekananda Kendra in Kanniyakumari.

On December 27 President Ram Nath Kovind will host a reception for senior dignitaries, including ministers, officials, leading citizens, academics, etc. at the Rashtrapati Nilayam, Secunderabad.

Second meeting of Organising Committee

Recently, President Kovind had been busy as the Government of India is commemorating the 150th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation at the national and international level to propagate his message. Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa was also one of the attendees in the second meeting of the Organising Committee on the birth anniversary celebrations of the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi.

The Organising Committee includes the Vice President, Prime Minister, chief ministers of all states, representatives from across the political spectrum, Gandhians, thinkers, and eminent persons.It has nine international members, including Costa and two former chiefs of the United Nations Kofi Annan and Ban Ki-Moon.

(With ANI inputs)