Telangana: Govt Data Shows Beds Available, But Citizens Continue To Feel The Pinch

Amid the rise in COVID-19 cases in the state of Telangana, citizens feel the pinch of non-availability of beds in government and private hospitals. The Telangana Health Department has now launched a live bed availability tracking https://health.telangana.gov.in/ for the patients infected with Covid-19. In the last 24 hours, the state has reported 6,542 cases and most of the cases are been reported from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits. While the total number of active cases in the state stands at 46,488.

According to the live tracking data, at present, there are 27,106 beds available in government hospitals and private hospital across the state.

Status of beds availability in Govt hospitals:

Regular Beds: 5509 (Total); 696 (Occupied); 4813 (Vacant)

Oxygen Beds: 6516 (Total); 2467 (Occupied); 4049 (Vacant)

ICU Beds: 1894 (Total); 890 (Occupied); 1004 (Vacant)

Status of beds availability in Private hospitals:

Regular Beds: 13414 (Total); 3122 (Occupied); 10292 (Vacant)

Oxygen Beds: 9402 (Total); 5351 (Occupied); 4051 (Vacant)

ICU Beds: 6689 (Total); 3792 (Occupied); 2897 (Vacant)

However, many individual’s complained of no beds in Private and government hospitals and claimed that the data furnished on the website was not up to the mark. Shravanthi an individual said “we are finding a scarcity of bed across Hyderabad and even Gandhi Hospital ICU is full. There is data that says there is a bed available but when we walk in and search for beds there is no bed available. This is the situation here”.

Meanwhile, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has set up a 24*7 Covid Control room to provide information to the citizens' issues related to Covid-19. The control room can be contacted on 040- 21111111.

(Credits-PTI)

