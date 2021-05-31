Telangana Govt Extends COVID-19 Lockdown By 10 Days, Read What's Allowed And What's Closed

Telangana Government, on Sunday, decided to extend the ongoing lockdown in the state by 10 days. With decline in fresh cases, the government has also eased the lockdown restrictions. State minister KTR informed about the extension decision taken after the cabinet meeting.

KTR also tweeted informing about the relaxation given with extension of lockdown.

"Cabinet meeting has resolved to continue Telangana lockdown for another 10 days and daily relaxation has been extended from 6 am to 1 pm. Limited revival of economic activity is also consented. The guidelines will be issued soon," tweeted Telangana Minister KTR.

What's allowed, what's not

All activities will be allowed from 6 AM to 2 PM every day instead of 6 AM to 10 AM.

Strict lockdown will continue from 2 PM till 6 AM the next day.

Shops selling food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, meat and fish, and animal fodder are allowed to operate from 6 am to 1 PM (an extra one hour has been generated for people to return home).

The relaxation period is also for those dealing with vegetables and fruits through pushcarts, milk booths, home delivery of essential items, and banks, insurance offices and ATMs.

All social/political/sports/entertainment/academic/cultural/religious functions/ other large gatherings will remain prohibited.

No relaxation has been announced for religious planes as well.

The Government has clarified that new guidelines will be issued soon however according to the previous rules, schools, colleges, educational/coaching institutions will continue to remain closed, with hotels, restaurants, and hospitality services. All cinema halls, shopping malls, gymnasiums, sports complexes, playgrounds, swimming pools, parks, entertainment parks, clubs, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places will also not function.

Directions from cabinet

To ensure healthcare services are operating smoothly, the cabinet has directed the State Health Secretary along with the Medical and Health officials to visit places like Madhira, Satthupalli, Alampur, Gadwal, Narayanpet, Maktal, Nagarjuna Sagar, Kodad, Huzurabad where COVID spread is more.

Marking the warning of the possible third wave, it has also instructed the officials concerned to stay alerted and prepare proper action plans. The cabinet also instructed the Medical and Health Department to take measures for the medical infrastructure in areas with the prevailing situation.

The cabinet also decided to vaccinate the students going abroad for higher studies on a priority based on their admission letters. Guidelines in this regard are expected to come out soon.

