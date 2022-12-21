Telangana Kidnapping Case Takes Dramatic Turn, Abducted Girl Says Eloped 'willingly'

An 18-year-old girl identified as Shalini was 'kidnapped' in front of her father when they were returning to their house after visiting a temple, in the Rajanna Sircilla district of Telangana. Even the CCTV camera in the vicinity showed the girl being forcibly 'abducted' and taken into a car.

However, Shailini's kidnapping case took a dramatic turn when she released a video saying that she was not abducted but in fact, went on her own to marry her love.

In the video released by Shalini, the earlier 'abducted' girl revealed that she had willingly eloped with her lover and married the boy last year. "We are in love for the last 4 years. We even got married a year back. However, as we were minors, the marriage was not valid. My parents filed a case against him and took me back home," the girl said.

"My parents are not accepting him as he belongs to a Dalit family. Since my parents wanted me to get married to someone else, I asked him to elope with me. As he was wearing a mask I couldn't initially recognise him. We request protection from police and media as we have a threat from our family," Shalini added.

Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Krishnak Manne also shared the video on Twitter, saying that the girl herself said: "She wasn't kidnapped and married the boy whom she loved."

To dear Godi Media ,

Who have been telephoning us for reaction on a story in your desperate attempt to malign Governance of Telangana based on a video footage alleging kidnap, here the Girl is saying that she wasn’t kidnapped and married the boy whom she loved . pic.twitter.com/0YiSmIjgbl — krishanKTRS (@krishanKTRS) December 20, 2022

Sircilla kidnapping case

According to the Telangana police, a case was earlier registered against the accused Gyaneshwar as the abducted woman eloped with him and they had an 'informal' marriage.

In a video released by the police, the footage of the woman being abducted was seen. Nagendra Chary, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Vemulawada, said, "A case has been booked and we are making all efforts to trace the kidnapped victim. There were four people involved in the incident. There was a case registered against the accused earlier for eloping with the girl as they were in a love affair. They had already performed an informal marriage. Now as they have become major, he might have taken her."

#WATCH | Telangana: An 18-year-old girl was kidnapped in front of her father when they were returning to their house after visiting a temple, in the Sircilla district



(CCTV visuals) pic.twitter.com/GYedm9jkHJ — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2022

(With inputs from ANI)