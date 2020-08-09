Ganesh Chaturthi: Telangana Will Allow Celebration After Reviewing COVID-19 Situation

Telangana Minister Talsani Srinivas Yadav said that the government will allow people to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 after taking into consideration the COVID-19 situation and discussing it with the health officials and concerned authorities.

Telangana may allow Ganesh Chaturthi 2020

Minister for Animal Husbandry, Fisheries, Dairy and Cinematography, Talsani Srinivas Yadav chaired a meeting held at the Marri Chennnareddy Human Resource Development Centre on Saturday. This meeting was aimed at discussing Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 celebrations amid the coronavirus pandemic. The committee members of the Ganesh Festival discussed the COVID-19 situation and its impact on the festival. They also expressed their views and ideas for organising Ganesh Chaturthi amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

"The government is ready to hold the Ganesh festival this year after discussing with concerned officials over coronavirus. I urge everyone to co-operate with the decisions taken by the government to contain coronavirus spread," said Telangana Minister, Talsani Srinivas Yadav. "Hyderabad celebrates the Ganesh festival every year in a grand manner and the government is making all arrangements without any difficulty. As the government respects all customs and traditions, the meeting was held today. The welfare of the people is the responsibility of the government and a decision over the matter will be taken within four days after holding another meeting," he added.

Coronavirus in Telangana

Telangana currently has 77,513 confirmed coronavirus cases out of which 22,568 are active and 54,330 have recovered/discharged/migrated. The coronavirus death toll in Telangana is at 615. Telangana is number 8 on the list of states most affected by the highly contagious coronavirus.

Mumbai's Lalbaughcha Raja

Earlier in July, Mumbai's biggest Ganeshotsav Mandal cancelled Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 and decided to donate the money dedicated towards the Ganesh festival to the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund. They also set up blood and a blood plasma donation camp and encouraged people to donate blood during this health crisis. In the wake of coronavirus pandemic, they decided to not hold this grand festival as it may increase the risk of COVID-19 transmission as Maharashtra continues to be one of the worst COVID-19-affected states.

Lalbaugcharaja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal and K. E. M. Hospital Blood Bank, Mumbai have organized Plasma Donation registration jointly from 3rd August to 31st August 2020 every day from 9.00 am to 12.00 noon at Lalbaugcharaja Yoga Center, Lalbaug, Mumbai 400 012. pic.twitter.com/YXmZIqeGSM — Lalbaugcha Raja (@LalbaugchaRaja) August 8, 2020

(With inputs from ANI)

