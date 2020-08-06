Shraddha Kapoor urges fans to celebrate eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi, see post

Actress Shraddha Kapoor recently shared a post on her Instagram story advocating the use of eco-friendly Lord Ganesh idols for Ganesh Chaturthi. The actress shared a post by Abhi&Niyu which showed the repercussions of submersing the huge effigies of Lord Ganesh in the sea. The video also talked about the pollution of natural resources and the killing of fishes due to the harmful paints used in making the idols, The Aashiqui 2 actress shared the video on social media and urged the people to celebrate the day in the most eco-friendly way possible.

Shraddha Kapoor requests fans to go eco-friendly this Ganesh Chaturthi

In the story, the actress even wrote that since the festival is just around the corners, she would like to request people to watch the video which shows the serious effects of the idol submersion in the seas. The actress at last also asked the viewers and her fans who are planning to bring Ganpati home this year to adopt eco-friendly ways of celebrating the joyous festival.

This is not the first time that the actress has requested people to go for eco-friendly celebrations for Ganesh Chaturthi. Earlier, the actress in an old interview with Hindustan Times had revealed that every year her family adopts eco-friendly idols soon after the concept was introduced. She had even reportedly revealed that her youngest aunt Tejaswini Kolhapure, is a front runner for anything that is environment-friendly. She made sure we incorporated that change.

Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor has always been vocal about conservation of the environment. On July 28, she took to Instagram to speak about the new changes she has been making for ‘planet earth and mother nature’. The Street Dancer 3D’ actor has been raising awareness against the atrocities faced by Mother Earth because of human activities. On the occasion of World Conservation Day, Shraddha took to social media to inform that she has inculcated changes within herself to conserve ‘our planet and its animals’.

In the caption, the 33-year-old actor wrote, “Making changes within myself for planet earth and mother nature. Been using a bamboo toothbrush (as an alternative to plastic ones), having bucket baths, using alternatives to single-use plastic water bottles like copper, glass, and reusable bottles. Trying also to look out for stray animals, turning vegetarian last July 21st, a year ago. I hope I continue on this journey of working on myself to love our planet and it’s animals more” (sic).

