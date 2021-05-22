Telangana: 'Nari Sena' Comes To Rescue Of COVID-19 Patients By Providing Free Cooked Meals

In an endeavour to aid COVID-19 patients to recuperate faster, 'Nari Sena' in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh has been distributing free cooked meals. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the world has outpoured solidarity in various forms. Few have resorted to gestures and considerate deeds while others have wished well.

'Nari Sena Global Women Forum' is an all-women service organisation founded by a resident of Hyderabad, Latha Chowdary Botla. The forum indulged in social service consists of almost 8000 members from different parts of the country.

At the outset of the second wave of the ongoing pandemic, the Nari Sena thought of providing healthy, hygienic and delicious food to COVID-19 patients and set up kitchens at the houses of the members. Almost a hundred women are working together for this cause.

'Nari Sena' in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh & Karnataka

The said service has been available since April 29, 2021, in Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, Guntur cities in Andhra Pradesh; Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Siddipet, Mancherial, Gajwel, Warangal cities in Telangana; Chennai and Bangalore cities. The Nari Sena to date has supplied almost 10,000 meals to the ones in need.

Anasuya, a team leader of Nari Sena in Kakinada told ANI, "We have been practising in many service activities. We render services at orphanages and old age homes. Now, during the COVID-19 pandemic, we have been supplying free food to patients. We are getting a good response and feedback. This service is being provided in 12 cities."

Nari Sena's Beneficiaries Recall Experiences

P Krishnaveni, a beneficiary from Vishakhapatnam said, "I thank Nari Sena for their service. They provided us with food at an appropriate time. The food is hygienic, well packed and served hot. This is highly beneficial to COVID-19 patients."

Another beneficiary from Kakinada Sarada Bhavaraju said, "My husband is in the hospital, he may be discharged in a day or two. I have been in home isolation alone. My daughter and relatives were ready to come to me but I refused. At such a time, I got to know about Nari Sena and I spoke to two of them. Speaking to them is like speaking to your own mother, sister or close relatives. They are affectionate and they responded well too. They sent food for seven days. The food is good. More importantly, it is sent with love and care."

While Surendra from Hyderabad, Telangana said, "After I tested COVID-19 positive my family members got infected too. So we could not cook meals at home due to physical weakness. Nari Sena has been giving food to my family for five days now. The food is good, hygienic and well-packaged. The team members take feedbacks and checks on us too. I suggest COVID-19 patients should consult the Nari Sena team as they are rendering good services. Thanks to all the Nari Sena team."

COVID-19 tally

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases. Andra Pradesh reported 20,937 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the cumulative caseload to 15,42,079. The death toll increased to 9,904 as 104 more patients succumbed to this virus.

Meanwhile, Telangana recorded 3,464 fresh COVID-19 cases with 25 deaths in the last 24 hrs, as per the State health bulletin yesterday.