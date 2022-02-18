Telangana NSUI Prez Taken Into Custody For 'stealing Donkey'; State Cong Chief Cries Foul

In an embarrassing situation for the Congress party, its Huzurabad candidate and Telangana NSUI president Venkat Balmoor was taken in custody for stealing a donkey. According to reports, the bizarre incident occurred on Thursday night. Meanwhile, Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy has cried foul and stated that arresting student leader in the "middle of the night is wrong". Reddy also linked the incident to unemployment and avered that student leaders have a constitutional right to protest against employment.

Recently, Youth Congress staged a protest against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in Bengaluru over his continuing attacks on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. During the protests, a donkey was bought in by the miffed Youth Congress workers, and a man far larger than it sat atop it. Moreover, the party worker was also seen wearing a mask that had Sarma's face. In addition, the party workers were also seen raising slogans hailing Rahul Gandhi and slamming Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Meanwhile, Revanth Reddy along with other Congress leaders had recently filed a police complaint in Jubilee Hills Police Station against Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma over his 'father-son' remarks directed towards Rahul Gandhi. In the complaint, Reddy and others stated, "Accused Himanta Biswa Sarma, knowing well that his obscene speech against Late Rajiv Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi would create an atmosphere of disharmony in the society and would give rise to feelings of enmity/hatred/ill-will against the community of followers/supporters of INC among the public, deliberately and in a pre-planned manner made the said obscene speech to garner political mileage. In light of the facts detailed above, your good selves are requested to kindly register an FIR against the Accused Himanta Biswa."

Image: Unsplash/Facebook