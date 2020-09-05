Telangana Police 'SHE Teams' Receive 20 Two-wheelers In Nalgonda District

Telangana's Nalgonda District Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) AV Ranganath flagged off 20 two-wheelers assigned to the police personnel associated with 'SHE teams' on Friday, September 4.

While spreaking to ANI, Ranganath said, " "With modern facilities, Telangana police department is at the top in the country whose main objective is to protect women. We are working effectively to reduce the number of crimes such as eve-teasing, sexual harassment and assault on women."

Two-wheelers to SHE teams

In response to the newly assigned two-wheelers to the SHE teams, Additional Superintendent of Police Narmada said, "Women police officers could provide quick access to the scene by vehicles assigned to the SHE Teams personnel and effectively serve as a deterrent to attacks." She added, "The move of Telangana Police Department to take utmost care for the protection of women were appreciated by all".

Almost five years have passed since the Telangana police introduced SHE teams, a programme meant exclusively to address violence against women. Pioneered by Swati Lakra, Inspector General for Women’s Safety for Telangana, in 2014, SHE teams in the state were the first of its kind in the country, intended to make the police more approachable for women and to address their problems with empathy and confidentiality.

