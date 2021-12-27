Telangana Ranks 1st In Incremental Progress; 3rd Overall In NITI Aayog Health Index Report

In a ‘healthy development,’ the Telangana State had progressed and outperformed other states by topping the charts of recording incremental progress on the performance of the health system in a NITI Aayog report on Monday. The report is based on the state's performance in the financial year 2019-2020. The report announced that the Telangana state had ranked first in the incremental performances and third in the overall Health Index Report published by the government’s think tank NITI Aayog.

Telangana ranks 1st in incremental progress & 3rd in overall Health Index

While releasing the fourth edition of "The Healthy States, Progressive India" ranking of States on Monday, the NITI Aayog in a tweet wrote, “The Index is a step towards helping States & UTs develop robust healthcare systems, track progress on health outcomes, build healthy competition & encourage cross-learning.”

The report was based on the progress on health outcomes and health systems performance across the country.

Health Index Report 2019-20

Kerala and Tamil Nadu were the top-ranking states in the 'Larger States' category in 2019-20, and Telangana stood third, Andhra Pradesh fourth. Mizoram and Tripura were the top-ranking states in the 'Smaller States' category, while Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, and Chandigarh were the top-ranking UTs.

Furthermore, among the 'Larger States,' Uttar Pradesh, Assam, and Telangana are the top three ranking states in terms of annual incremental performance. Mizoram and Meghalaya made the most annual incremental gain among the 'Smaller States.' Delhi, followed by Jammu and Kashmir, had the best incremental performance among the UTs.



The State Health Index is a metric used to evaluate the performance of states and UTs on a yearly basis. It's a weighted composite index made up of 24 indicators divided into three categories: health outcomes, governance and information, and key inputs/processes. Each domain has been assigned weights based on its importance with higher scores for outcome indicators.

Dr Rajiv Kumar, Vice-Chairman of the NITI Aayog, CEO Amitabh Kant, Additional Secretary Dr Rakesh Sarwal, and World Bank Senior Health Specialist Sheena Chhabra jointly delivered the study. NITI Aayog developed the study with technical assistance from the World Bank and in close collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

(With ANI Inputs)