Telangana Shocker! Patient Seen Being Dragged By Parents; BJP Criticises Authorities

A patient from Telangana's Nizamabad District Government General Hospital was dragged on the ground by his family members, and no hospital staffers were seen to be available to take the patient on a stretcher. The incident's viral video on social media sparked outrage, as people urged for better medical infrastructure.

"Just see how a hospital staff is taking the patient to the lift, by pulling his legs. Really shameful! And the CM & his Son are busy in their political meetings,” tweeted Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vishnuvardhan Reddy.

This video is said to be from a govt hospital Nizamabad, Telangana.

Just see how a hospital staff is taking the patient to the lift, by pulling his legs.



Really shameful! And the CM & his Son are busy in their political meetings. pic.twitter.com/cQFxhyzjyI — Vishnu Vardhan Reddy (@SVishnuReddy) April 15, 2023

Telangana Health Ministry reacts to incident

Soon after the video went viral, the Telangana Health Ministry released a statement stating “the parents dragged the patient.”

“On 31st March, 2023, a person was admitted to Nizamabad government hospital due to some illness. After a medical check-up, he was admitted to the general medicine ward. Next day, he was made to sit in the waiting hall in 1st level by the staff so that they could bring an operation appointment slip and wheelchair. Meanwhile, the patient's parents dragged him to the lift and took to the 2nd level. Later, the staff went to the 2nd floor and made the patient sit on a wheelchair and brought him back to the 1st floor,” stated the health department.