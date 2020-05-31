Telangana: Tiger Spotted On The Outskirts Of Bellampalli Town

Amid coronavirus lockdown, a tiger was spotted moving on the outskirts of Bellampuri town, Telangana on May 30. According to reports, the tiger had killed some cattle recently and sight of the beast roaming outside created a flutter amongst people. Meanwhile, forest officials have opined that the tiger named A2 had been seen in areas of Goleti and Kairiguda in the intervening night of May 29 and May 30 before it reached the outskirts of Bellampalli.

Earlier, the forest divisional officer reportedly placed three tiger tracking terms to track and monitor the movement of the animal. As per tracking reports, the tiger had returned towards Muriguda and Dharmaraopet forest areas and was currently wandering near the Bellampalli. The officials, while speaking to media reporters revealed that the tiger was previously seen moving on the premises of Bellampalli Forest Divisional Office. Confirming the news later, Officer S. Mazaruddin said the pug marks of the big cat were found in a corner of the office.

The tiger has been searching its territory

According to reports, the male tiger had migrated from Tadoba- Andheri tiger receive of Chanderpur in neighbouring Maharashtra three months ago and had been searching its territory in the Bellampalli, Thandur Rebbena and Tiryani forest ranges. This is not the first time a wild animal was spotted roaming in residential areas amid lockdown. Two people were attacked by a leopard in Nashik, Maharashtra in the early hours of May 30, a police official said. The incident took place at around 5.30 am when the leopard entered Rajsarathi Housing Society in Indira Nagar, an official said. The animal attacked a senior citizen on the building's staircase and when he raised an alarm, it ran outside and proceeded to attack a passerby, the official added.

