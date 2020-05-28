Locust Swarm Encroaches MP's Panna Tiger Reserve; Officials Deploy Sirens & Other Measures

The Panna district administration authorities in Madhya Pradesh are using police sirens to scare away the swarms of locusts. Agriculture Officer in Panna Suman told news agency ANI that the method has been adopted by the administration to save the crops from getting damaged. According to the officer, the way to prevent the locusts from damaging crops is to create loud noises or to spray insecticides. Swarms of locusts were seen in Panna Tiger Reserve on Wednesday where they attacked several wild plants and trees.

Read: Locust alert in UP after swarms move through Rajasthan, MP

Centre steps up locust control measures

The Central government has stepped up efforts to control the spread of swarms of locust in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh, and plans to deploy drones for spraying pesticides soon, the Union Agriculture Ministry said on Wednesday. In a statement, the ministry further said that about 21 districts in Rajasthan, 18 districts in Madhya Pradesh, 2 districts in Gujarat, and 1 district in Punjab have undertaken locust control measures till now.

The desert locust is a species of locust, a swarming short-horned grasshopper, and are known to devour everything in their path, posing an unprecedented threat to the food supply and livelihoods of millions of people.

#WATCH Rajasthan: People bang utensils in order to scare away the swarm of desert locusts, a type of a species of short-horned grasshoppers, which flew across Dholpur district yesterday. pic.twitter.com/O8cFBfVdYk — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2020

Read: Locust invasion: Rajasthan fights back; destroys massive 6 sq. km swarm but 3 more remain

India on High Alert over Locust Attack

India has issued high alert after the Locust Warning Organization (LWO) of the Union ministry of agriculture and farmer welfare warned of another attack in May-June this year. The country's agriculture activity is at severe risk as a large swarm of locusts are entering India after breeding and maturing in Iranian provinces and Pakistan’s Balochistan province. The relevant ministry has also started deploying drones, satellite-derived tools, special fire-tenders, and sprayers at pre-identified border locations. Further, reportedly, the ministry is also considering to import equipment from the UK to control the locust.

Read: Locust swarm: Visuals of the invasion Jaipur is facing will send shivers down your spine

Read: Centre steps up measures to control locust; drones to be deployed soon

(With ANI Inputs)