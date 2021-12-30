Telangana Tightens COVID Screening Measures Ere New Years Eve But Also Extends Bar Timings

Ahead of the upcoming new year celebrations, the Telangana Police has issued an advisory instructing the hotels, clubs, and pubs hosting new year parties and events to follow the directed COVID-19 norms in the backdrop of rising Omicron cases. This came just two days after the Telangana government had granted permission to the Director of Prohibition & Excise Department to permit licence holders of bars, licensees of event permit managements, and in-house licencees of Tourism Development Corporation to serve liquor up to 1 am on December 31 and January 1 further contradicting the freshly imposed guidelines.

The new COVID guidelines which will be applicable on the intervening night of December 31, 2021, and January 1, 2022, includes several restrictions such as social distancing, mandatory masks, and double vaccinations among others. Apart from that, organisers and managements hosting new year parties have been also instructed to keep cleanliness on the premises and disinfect the areas before the start of any event. Read on to know the list of guidelines issued by the Telangana police ahead of New Year.

COVID-19 norms ahead of New Year Celebrations

Social distancing must be maintained at the party venue and must be ensured by the organisers and the management.

No one should be allowed without masks into the venue and a fine of Rs 1,000 will be enforced for offenders.

Thermal scanners/thermometers should be placed at every entry point to venues.

No one should be permitted entry without the production of a physical or digital double vaccination certificate.

The party organisers must ensure that passes, tickets, or coupons are not issued in excess of the capacity which would avoid COVID protocols and physical distancing.

Along with these, instructions have been given to engage more staff for places that could attract a heavy crowd and all the staff members must get tested negative for COVID-19 at least 48 hours before the event.

The third-wave of COVID-19 has started in Telangana: Director of Public Health

While the Telangana government is taking every measure to contain the spread of the highly-transmissible Omicron variant, Director of Public Health, Dr G Srinivasa Rao while speaking to the media raised concerns over rising cases of infections. Claiming that the third wave of COVID-19 has started in Telangana, he said that the people need to maintain self-discipline in order to serve the purpose.

Further stating that night curfews and restrictions will not help in addressing the virus, Rao urged the people of Telangana to maintain self-restrictions as a huge spike will be witnessed in the coming days and everyone needs to stay prepared.

Earlier, the Telangana government had imposed certain COVID-19 guidelines across the state in the wake of the rising Omicron cases. Following the direction of the Telangana High Court to impose restrictions ahead of the festive season, the state government had prohibited organising rallies and public meetings till January 2022.

Image: Unsplash/Shutterstock