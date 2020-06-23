Telangana To Hold Year-long Celebrations To Honour PV Narasimha Rao

In a fitting tribute to former Prime Minister and son of Telangana PV Narasimha Rao, the state government has decided to host grand celebrations for a year till 2021 to mark his 100th birth anniversary. Chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao declared that the state will recall and honour the services rendered by the multi-faced personality. KCR announced that on June 28, the birthday of PV Narasimha Rao, a function will be organised at PV Gnana Bhoomi in Hyderabad. Around the same time celebrations will be held at 50 locations worldwide. KCR sanctioned Rs 10 crore to organise the yearlong PV Centenary celebrations.

A review meeting was held by KCR at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Tuesday. It was decided that TRS MP Dr K Keshava Rao will be the chairman of the celebration committee. The chief minister gave a host of instructions to organise the centenary celebrations which are:

The inaugural programme on June 28 will be held at PV Gnana Bhoomi following Covid guidelines with limited number of people. KCR will participate as the chief guest.

Organise programmes on June 28, PV’s birthday at 50 locations all over the world. Minister KT Rama Rao will coordinate this.

PV had affiliation with other states like Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Odisha as well as Telangana State. PV had contacts all over the country. He had several people who worked with him, his followers, and colleagues. Since he was the PM and also external affairs minister he had people living abroad with whom he had contacts. Hence the PV Centenary should be organised, locally, nationally and globally. Prepare an action plan on what programmes should be organised where.

Like a memorial set up for former President Abdul Kalam in Rameswaram, a PV Memorial should be installed in Hyderabad. A team under the leadership of Dr Keshava Rao should visit Rameswaram and suggest to the government on how PV Memorial should be installed.

Set up five bronze statues of PV in Hyderabad, Warangal, Karimnagar, Vangara village (PV's birth place) and at Telangana Bhavan in Delhi. Issue orders for making PV Statues immediately.

Collect photos of PV participating in several programmes and organise photo exhibitions.

A portrait of PV should be kept in the Telangana state legislative Assembly.

PV rendered his services as freedom fighter, political leader, Journalist, an expert in several languages (Polyglot) and writer. Bring out a special souvenir on par with the international standards to mirror PV’s contribution in a wide range of fields. The special souvenir should have exclusive articles on PV by eminent personalities.

The economic reforms that PV had brought in have changed the direction of the country for good. The special souvenir should have articles on what was the economic situation in the country before and after PV became the prime minister. Enlist economists to contribute these articles.

PV also did yeoman services in the education field. He had set up the first residential school. in Sarvail, Andhra Pradesh. It became a torch bearer for all the residential educational institutions in the country. He had set up Navodaya Schools all over the country. Bring out a special souvenir with articles highlighting the contribution made by PV in the education sector.

PV was such a leader that the country should be proud of. He had changed the country’s destiny for the better. PV is completely eligible to get the Bharat Ratna award, the highest civilian award constituted by the Centre. The state Cabinet and State legislature will pass a resolution demanding the conferment of Bharat Ratna to PV posthumously and it will be sent to the Centre. I will personally meet the PM and request him to confer Bharat Ratna on PV.

Organise programmes at the national level so that people in the country will understand the greatness of PV. Invite President Ramanath Kovind, PM Modi for the centenary celebrations.

We will request, on behalf of the state government, to the Centre to install PV’s portrait in the Parliament.

PV had firm grip over several languages. He wrote several articles, books and they should be reprinted. Publish the unpublished manuscripts of PV. Distribute them to the libraries, education institutions and prominent personalities free of cost. The cultural affairs department should take this responsibility.

PV had good relationship with Bill Clinton, John Major, several former presidents, former PMs and former ministers of several countries. Collect their opinion too. If possible ask them to also participate in the centenary celebrations.

Put up hoardings to make the entire country realise the greatness of PV. Put up hoardings at key places in Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru and 100 hoardings in Hyderabad.

Institute a PV Memorial Award to be given to those who have made outstanding contribution in the field of education, literature and politics. Give this award regularly without fail.

