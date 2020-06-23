Telangana CM Announces Full Payment Of Salary & Pension To Govt Employees In June

In a positive development on Tuesday, Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao announced that the salary and pension of all current and retired government employees respectively would be paid in full for the month of June. Earlier in April, the state government had ordered the deferment of salary and pension payment for government employees on account of the financial strain amid the COVID-19 crisis. This deferment ranged from 10-60% of the salary/pension.

As per the Telangana Chief Minister's Office, the present step was taken in the wake of the state's economy getting better to some extent. Currently, there are 8674 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Telangana out of which 4005 patients have been discharged while 217 fatalities have been reported.

CM Sri KCR has announced that since the state economy is getting better to some extent, the salaries of the state govt employees and pensioners will be paid in full for this month. CM instructed the officials concerned to pay full salaries for this month. — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) June 23, 2020

Prices of COVID-19 test and treatment fixed

On June 15, the Telangana government fixed the prices for COVID-19 tests and treatment at private hospitals and labs. This came a day after CM K Chandrasekhar Rao permitted private labs to test samples for the novel coronavirus. Rao also declared that the state government shall conduct 50,000 COVID tests across Hyderabad, Rangareddy, and other adjoining districts over the next 10 days.

Addressing the media, Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender stated, "Government has set the Coronavirus treatment prices at private hospitals and labs. Corona test fee is Rs.2,200, normal isolation charges are Rs.4,000 per day. ICU charges are Rs.7,500 per day without a ventilator while Rs.9000 per day with a ventilator. There are extra charges for antibiotic usage."

Rajender also mentioned that tests are being conducted in 30 constituencies to ascertain the spread of the novel coronavirus. The Telangana government has also decided to increase the COVID-19 testing especially in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation which encompasses Hyderabad, Secunderabad, and the suburban areas where a large number of cases are being reported daily since the lifting of the lockdown. On this occasion, the Telangana Health Minister asked private hospitals not to test asymptomatic patients. According to Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, increasing COVID-19 testing would increase trust in the people.

